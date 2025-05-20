P1 Commerce LLC Launches As Data-First Performance Marketing Firm Led By Ecommerce Experts Gavin Trippe And Jonathan Peters

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 20, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - P1 Commerce LLC today announced its official launch as a data-first eCommerce marketing firm designed to optimize performance and efficiency at scale. Unlike traditional agencies focused primarily on their own growth, P1 Commerce is an expert-led firm uniquely positioned to be the best, not the biggest – delivering strategic, measurable outcomes for global brands.







Image caption: P1 Commerce, LLC.

With a collaborative partnership spanning over a decade, Gavin Trippe and Jonathan Peters have helped businesses generate hundreds of millions in eCommerce revenue through data-driven strategies, advanced measurement, and scalable growth solutions. Their most recent success was the seamless migration of Chemical Guys from Salesforce to Shopify, driving cost efficiencies and performance gains that rapidly transformed profitability.

A FIRM BUILT ON EXPERTISE, NOT PROMISES

Frustrated by agencies that over-promised and under-delivered, Gavin and Jonathan created P1 Commerce to set a new standard, rooted in deep expertise, real measurement, and a partnership-first approach.

Gavin Trippe, with extensive C-level experience, specializes in growth strategy and measurement, ensuring marketing investments deliver accurate, predictable returns.

Jonathan Peters, a lifelong programmer and entrepreneur, brings extensive technical and owned media experience, architecting systems that transform client data into actionable strategies and leading the development of growth-focused solutions across SEO, content, Shopify, and CRO.

A SMARTER APPROACH TO PERFORMANCE MARKETING

While most agencies only target the bottom of the funnel, P1 Commerce takes a full-funnel approach powered by advanced measurement techniques, including Mixed Media Modeling (MMM).

“Most agencies spend where conversion is easiest, but that's not where long-term value is built,” said Gavin Trippe.“Our expertise in MMM and data modeling allows us to measure and predict results with 95-99% accuracy, ensuring spend is allocated proportionally across the funnel to scale paid media profitably with sustainable growth.”

THIS DATA-FIRST METHODOLOGY ENABLES P1 COMMERCE TO:

– Strategically invest across the entire funnel, driving brand awareness at the top and optimizing for conversions at the bottom.

– Secure measurement from the top-down while refining performance from the bottom-up.

– Continuously optimize and refine campaigns to create a marketing system that becomes more efficient and profitable over time.

DRIVING RESULTS THROUGH CONNECTED MEDIA STRATEGIES

Through advanced insights, P1 Commerce unifies owned and paid media into a performance engine greater than the sum of its parts.

Owned media captures, converts, and retains paid traffic. When these efforts are aligned, the result isn't just incremental - it's exponential.

“High-quality websites with strong content, fast load times, and an error-free experience, strengthen SEO, build brand trust, and turn interest into action,” says Peters.“Every paid click should land on a foundation built to convert to maximize return on every marketing dollar.”

BEYOND AN AGENCY - A TRUE GROWTH PARTNER

P1 Commerce operates as an extension of its clients' businesses, not as a detached service provider.

“We don't just execute campaigns - we partner with brands to solve challenges, optimize systems, and build scalable growth engines,” said Trippe.

With a commitment to transparency, efficiency, and technical excellence, P1 Commerce is poised to transform how eCommerce businesses scale profitably - without the waste, inefficiencies, and inflated costs common in traditional agencies.

For more information about P1 Commerce visit .

ABOUT P1 COMMERCE:

P1 Commerce is an expert-led eCommerce marketing firm built to drive measurable, profitable growth through a data-first, full-funnel approach.

Backed by 20+ years of industry experience, we've built a proven track record of profitably scaling businesses and building brands.

Unlike traditional agencies that focus solely on bottom-funnel conversions, P1 Commerce leverages advanced measurement techniques to optimize spend across the entire funnel with 95-99% accuracy, ensuring brands achieve sustainable, scalable success.

With a focus on performance marketing, predictive analytics, and strategic media investment, P1 Commerce partners with ambitious brands to deliver scaled profitably and lasting growth.

