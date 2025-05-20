LED Component Manufacturer Calcom Vision Upgraded To Large Investment Category Under PLI Scheme

MENAFN - KNN India)Calcom Vision Limited, a domestic Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) and electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider, has been elevated to the Large Investment category under the Government of India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for white goods.

The upgrade, approved by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), comes as the company increased its investment commitment from Rs 10 crore to Rs 25 crore to strengthen domestic LED component manufacturing.

This enhanced investment commitment aligns with the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, aimed at promoting indigenous manufacturing capabilities.

The company has already deployed the entire Rs 25 crore investment ahead of schedule, according to an official statement.

With the elevation, Calcom Vision's portfolio of eligible products under the PLI scheme has expanded significantly.

The company now manufactures LED drivers, modules, engines, mechanical housings, heat sinks, diffusers, and light management systems (LMS)-components essential for building a fully integrated and self-reliant LED supply chain in India.

Driven by the increased investment and projected incremental sales of Rs 150 crore by FY27, Calcom expects to receive performance-linked incentives of approximately Rs 15.96 crore.

The move positions the company to play a pivotal role in India's ambition to become a global manufacturing hub for white goods.

The Rs 6,238 crore PLI Scheme for white goods, launched to boost manufacturing of LED components and air conditioners, has seen Rs 10,478 crore in committed investments from 84 approved companies as of early 2025. Production targets under the scheme are projected to exceed Rs 1.72 lakh crore by FY29.

Commenting on the development, Abhishek Malik, Executive Director of Calcom Vision, stated,“This PLI upgrade isn't just a government nod - it's a bold validation of Calcom's role in India's industrial future. We've front-loaded our entire Rs 25 crore investment ahead of time, and we're only getting started. Our vision is clear: to lead India's LED revolution with innovation, agility, and purpose.”

He added that as India intensifies efforts to localise key components and expand exports, Calcom is committed to being a design-led, globally competitive partner in the country's electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

(KNN Bureau)