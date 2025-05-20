India's Steel Industry Under Fire For High Carbon Emissions

MENAFN - KNN India)The steel industry, a major contributor to global carbon emissions, is under increasing pressure to adopt cleaner technologies.

Responsible for over 10 per cent of worldwide emissions, the sector relies heavily on coal-based blast furnaces, particularly in developing nations.

While China continues to lead in steel production capacity, India has emerged as the most polluting producer. According to Global Energy Monitor (GEM), India also has the largest pipeline of new steel projects, with over 350 million tonnes per year under development.

Most of these upcoming facilities are expected to use coal, due to the limited availability of scrap metal, which is key to cleaner steelmaking methods.

“India is now the bellwether of global steel decarbonisation,” said Astrid Grigsby-Schulte, a project manager at GEM.“If the country does not increase its plans for green steel production, the entire sector will miss an important milestone.”

New GEM data suggests that by 2030, up to 36 per cent of global steel could be produced without coal, nearing the International Energy Agency's 37 per cent target.

This target forms part of a broader strategy to reach net-zero emissions in the steel sector by mid-century.

Countries are gradually shifting to greener technologies such as electric arc furnaces and direct reduced iron. However, India's reliance on coal threatens to slow global progress unless significant investments are made in sustainable alternatives.

The urgency for India to pivot toward green steel is rising-not only for environmental reasons but to align with global decarbonisation goals. Failure to do so could hinder global efforts to combat climate change and reshape the future of heavy industry.

