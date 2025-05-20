403
QRDI Council Signs Mou With Innovaatiorahoituskeskus Business Finland At QEF 2025
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council and Innovaatiorahoituskeskus Business Finland, the Finnish Innovation Funding Agency, have formalised their commitment to collaboration by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the opening day of the 5th Qatar Economic Forum 2025.
This strategic partnership is designed to foster the exchange of ideas, information, skills, and expertise, while supporting joint initiatives across all areas of research, development, and innovation.
Jarno Syrjälä, under-secretary of state for International Trade at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland, and Omar al-Ansari, secretary-general of QRDI Council, represented their respective organisations during the signing ceremony, marking a significant step toward a more sustainable innovative-driven future.
Syrjälä said:“With the signing of this MoU, we are taking concrete steps to accelerate research, development, and innovation co-operation between our countries. This partnership underscores our commitment to working together to strengthen and promote exchange of ideas, information, skills benefiting both of our economies. On behalf of Innovaatiorahoituskeskus Business Finland, Finland looks forward to the fruitful exchange of knowledge and expertise that this partnership will undoubtedly foster.”
Al-Ansari, noted:“We at QRDI Council look forward to the outcomes of this collaboration. The partnership between QRDI Council and Innovaatiorahoituskeskus Business Finland will create new opportunities, drive innovative solutions, and contribute to a more sustainable future in alignment with our national vision. With innovation being at the heart of the third national strategy, I am confident that we will strengthen the RDI ecosystem and achieve impactful results together.”
This strategic partnership outlines key areas of collaboration, including cross-promotion of innovation programmes and events, support for matchmaking efforts connecting Qatari and Finnish companies seeking expansion and collaboration on industrial research or co-innovation projects, and the exchange of knowledge in key areas. By leveraging the strengths of Qatar's growing RDI ecosystem and Finland's globally recognised expertise in innovation and sustainability, this collaboration aims to unlock new opportunities for knowledge transfer, investment, and economic diversification.
