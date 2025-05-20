Hyde School To Offer College Credit Opportunities Beginning 20252026 Academic Year

Hyde Students Can Now Take College Courses and Earn Credits

BATH, ME, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hyde School is proud to announce that beginning in the 2025–2026 academic year, students will have the opportunity to earn college credit while completing their high school education. This new academic initiative reflects Hyde's ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in preparing students for success in higher education and beyond.Two distinct college credit opportunities will be available through partnerships with leading institutions: EntreX, offered by the University of Delaware, and the University of Maine's Early College Program.EntreX is a forward-thinking program designed to equip high school students with the skills they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world-particularly in the realm of entrepreneurship and innovation. Developed by the University of Delaware, the EntreX program emphasizes creative problem-solving, agile thinking, and experiential learning opportunities, giving students a dynamic, real-world approach to education.“In EntreX, students don't just learn about entrepreneurship-they practice it,” said Shaw Bridges, Hyde School faculty member and instructor of record for the EntreX courses.“They learn how to identify real-world problems, prototype solutions, and pitch their ideas in ways that build both confidence and competence. It's one of the most exciting opportunities we can offer at the high school level.”The University of Maine's Early College Program allows high school students to take college-level courses and earn both high school and college credit. Through a variety of academic and career-focused pathways, students can explore future fields of interest while gaining a valuable head start on their college journey.“This is a major step forward in helping our students gain a competitive edge before they graduate,” said Laura Gauld, President and Head of School.“By integrating college-level coursework into our high school curriculum, we're giving students the tools to challenge themselves academically while saving time and money on their future college paths.”Students who successfully complete these programs will graduate from Hyde not only with a strong foundation in character and leadership but also with tangible academic achievements that position them for future success.More information about these programs, including course options and registration details, will be provided to families during the summer.To learn more, visit or contact the Admissions Office at ....About Hyde SchoolFounded in 1966, Hyde School is a private, college-preparatory boarding and day school located in Bath, Maine. Built on the belief that character is the foundation of success, Hyde's mission is to develop self-confidence, leadership, and a sense of purpose in every student. With a unique emphasis on family engagement, personal growth, and experiential learning, Hyde offers a transformative educational journey where students discover who they are and where they are going.

