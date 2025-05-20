Broadstage Presents Santa Monica International Jazz Festival 2026

Artistic Director: Stanley Clarke

Santa Monica, California

BroadStage announces the inaugural Santa Monica International Jazz Festival, set to take place in the Spring of 2026.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BroadStage, in collaboration with Stanley Clarke, Artistic Director, and Martin Fleischmann, Executive Producer, both from SM Festivals, LLC announces the inaugural Santa Monica International Jazz Festival, set to take place in the Spring of 2026.

The three-day event will feature globally renowned jazz artists as well as local next-gen performers.

Set in the iconic beachside city of Santa Monica, this destination festival will combine commercial festival elements with community-focused programming, including both ticketed and free performances across multiple venues from the Pier to the Promenade.

The inaugural 2026 Santa Monica International Jazz Festival parallels a celebration of 100 years of Route 66, 100 years of Miles Davis, and 100 years of John Coltrane.



Key Details:

- Dates: Spring of 2026

- Artistic Director: Stanley Clarke

- Co-presenters: BroadStage and SM Festivals, LLC

- Producers: Rob Bailis, Artistic and Executive Director, BroadStage; Matthew Rimmer, Managing Director, BroadStage; and Martin Fleischmann, Executive Producer, SM Festivals, LLC

The artist lineup, venue and ticket information will be announced in September.



About Stanley Clarke

Four-time Grammy Award Winner, thirteen times nominated, Philadelphian Stanley Clarke has obtained“living legend” status during his 50+-year career as a bass virtuoso. He is the first bassist in history to double on acoustic and electric bass with equal ferocity and the first jazz-fusion bassist ever to headline tours, selling out shows worldwide. A veteran of well over 45 albums, Clarke's creativity has been recognized and rewarded in every way imaginable. In 2022 Clarke became a Jazz Master honoree by the National Endowment for the Arts, the highest honor the US bestows on jazz artists. He was honored with the prestigious Miles Davis Award at the Montreal Jazz Festival for his entire body of work. A member of Guitar Player Magazine's“Gallery of Greats,” he received Bass Player Magazine's Lifetime Achievement Award. Clarke was selected as part of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture's permanent collection in Washington DC. Seventeen years ago Clarke and his wife, Sofia, established The Stanley Clarke Foundation offering scholarships to talented young musicians.



About BroadStage

BroadStage is a contemporary performing arts presenter, at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center. Established in 2008, BroadStage energizes audiences and community through bold performances and personal connections. A proud flagship of Santa Monica College, BroadStage is one of Los Angeles' leading venues to experience daring artistic performances. BroadStage presents works in three distinct venues at the SMC Performing Arts Center. The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage (the Mainstage) is a strikingly grand 500-seat venue that combines the warmth of a small theater with the acoustics and staging of a grand hall. Facilitating a multi-tiered approach to accessibility through the arts. The Edye is a 100-seat black box theater that uplifts new, developing, and innovative work to feature younger, emerging artists, and increased accessible programming. The East Wing is a versatile indoor/outdoor venue that provides flexibility for live performances and serves as an additional special event space. BroadStage is expanding to meet a rapidly evolving set of needs for artists, audiences, community, and campus. Under the leadership of Artistic & Executive Director Rob Bailis, BroadStage is broadening its impact through a new artistic vision, celebrating our shared humanity, and expanding the role the arts play in the vitality of our diverse community. To learn more about BroadStage visit .



Editors, please note: BroadStage (a single word) is the name of the arts presenting body of The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage. We are named after the venue. Please do not confuse BroadStage with The Broad (two words) which is the contemporary art museum on Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles.

Jian Huang

pH Collective

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.