New Book 'Tackling Toxicity - A Skill-Based Guide To Tackling Toxicity' Wins Award And Author Mauricio Available
Tackling Toxicity Book Cover
International Impact Book Award
Photo of Author of Tackling Toxicity
Tackling Toxicity - wins International Impact Book Award, getting rave reviews and author available for commentPeople freeze when facing toxicity, learn to respond, not react, go from bystander to upstander, so much toxicity out there right now” - Mauricio VelasquezHERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Tackling Toxicity - A Skill-Based Guide to Addressing Toxicity" new book out timely and relevant to current events.
Tackling Toxicity wins International Impact Book Award.
With so much toxicity in the workplace, on social media and embedded in current events this book is "spot on" and author Mauricio Velasquez has much to say about current events - Mauricio available for comment.
Learn to go from "BYSTANDER TO UPSTANDER ."
Stop "freezing" when you are facing toxicity, a bully and learn how to RESPOND and NOT REACT.
Author Mauricio Velasquez is a workplace investigator, trainer, consultant, executive coach, and expert witness, and has been on radio and TV before.
In Mauricio's 30-year-career he has trained consulted, trained and coached in every state but ND, work and life have taken him to more than 70 countries and he has trained more than 1 million participants.
Mauricio has trained from Guantanamo Bay, Cuba to the White House to Italy, Spain, Guam and Japan.
Mauricio Velasquez, author - AVAILABLE FOR COMMENT
Mauricio Velasquez
The Diversity Training Group
+1 703-850-1145
email us here
Tackling Toxicity Book Trailer
