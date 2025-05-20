Gnosko Launches RFID-Integrated Chain Of Custody Platform To Help Labs Do More With Less

RFID powered real time visibility

Gnosko launches a RFID Chain of Custody platform, helping labs automate tracking and compliance amid budget cuts.

- Wills WendelBRYN MAWR, PA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As laboratories face shrinking research budgets, government funding cuts, and increasing compliance demands, Gnosko is stepping up with a timely solution: a cost-effective, RFID-integrated Chain of Custody (CoC) platform that automates sample tracking, inventory management, and regulatory reporting.In a bold move to support under-resourced labs, Gnosko is offering the platform at no cost when customers purchase their laboratory products directly through the company-a model designed to remove financial barriers to digital transformation.“We're seeing labs asked to do more with less-fewer staff, tighter timelines, and stricter oversight,” said Wills Wendel, Founder of Gnosko.“By bundling our technology with lab product purchases, we're making automation accessible to labs that need it most.”Smart Traceability for Leaner Lab OperationsGnosko's platform uses passive RFID technology to automate sample handoffs, freezer check-ins, and custody events-eliminating manual logs and reducing the risk of lost or mishandled specimens. Key features include:Digital Chain of Custody Ledger: Secure, 21 CFR Part 11 compliant with searchable custody records for GxP, GMP, CLIA, and ISO 17025 compliance.Cold-Chain Monitoring: RFID sensors track moisture, temperature and humidity in real time.Inventory Automation: Real-time visibility into sample storage, usage, and location.Plug-and-Play Hardware Kits: Pre-configured RFID readers, tags, and dashboards-deployable in days, not months.Built for Today's Lab ChallengesWith research institutions and public health labs facing staffing shortages and funding uncertainty, Gnosko's solution is already proving its value:80% reduction in freezer audit time100% custody traceability across multi-site workflowsReal-time alerts for missed or improper custody handoffs“We're not just solving a technical problem-we're helping labs stay operational and compliant in a time of real financial strain,” Wendel added.A New Standard for Resilient Lab InfrastructureGnosko invites research labs, CROs, biobanks, and forensic facilities to explore pilot programs and custom deployments. Whether you're managing thousands of samples or just starting to digitize your workflows, Gnosko's RFID-CoC platform offers a scalable, cost-neutral path forward.About GnoskoGnosko builds smart lab systems that automate inventory, streamline chain of custody, and ensure compliance-so scientists can focus on science, not spreadsheets. Learn more at .

