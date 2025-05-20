SOVENTURE Insurance Launches, Empowering Nomad And Adventure Travelers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Warwick, RI, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travel means something different to everyone - some seek adventure, others chase new experiences, and many embrace the freedom of remote work. No matter how travel is defined, insurance should be just as flexible. That's why SOVENTURE Insurance, an InsureMyTrip company, is introducing a suite of travel insurance plans designed specifically for digital nomads and adventure-seekers who live life on the move.

SOVENTURE provides coverage that adapts to a traveler's lifestyle, supporting remote work and adrenaline-fueled activities while ensuring seamless journeys to new and exciting destinations.

Built for Modern Travelers

Not all travelers are the same, and neither are their insurance needs. From long-term nomads to active sports travelers, SOVENTURE's plans offer flexible and comprehensive protection.

Nomadic Travelers : Stay protected while living life untethered. Nomad Insurance is perfect for long-term travelers, remote workers, and expats. It covers essential healthcare, emergency situations, and even trip interruptions - so you can focus on your journey without the extra worry.

Adventure Seekers : For those who love pushing their limits, Adventure Coverage provides protection during thrilling activities like skiing, diving, hiking, and even extreme sports. With coverage for more than 250 activities.

Find the Right Coverage for Any Journey

Worldwide Coverage – Travel across multiple countries without the hassle of switching policies (some destination restrictions apply).

Flexible Duration – Choose a plan that matches your trip, whether it's a short getaway or a year-long adventure.

Emergency Medical Coverage – Get access to global healthcare, including telemedicine and emergency medical evacuations.

Equipment Protection – Coverage for work essentials and sports gear, including laptops, cameras, skis, and diving equipment in case checked luggage is lost, stolen or damaged.

Adventure & Extreme Sports Coverage – Standard plans cover a wide range of activities, with options to upgrade for extreme sports.

Search & Rescue Benefits – Assistance if you go missing while engaging in recreational activities.

Liability Coverage – Protection against unexpected liabilities during your travels.

24/7 Support – Because emergencies don't wait for office hours.

SOVENTURE Insurance is a InsureMyTrip company, a trusted leader in travel insurance.

Compare plans at SOVENTURE.com.

Media Contact:

Meghan Kayata

...

About S OVENTURE

SOVENTURE offers insurance built for the way you travel. Whether you're chasing adrenaline or embracing the nomadic lifestyle, we've got you covered.

About InsureMyTrip

You like options. We do too. It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. InsureMyTrip is the authority on travel insurance. We are committed to empowering travelers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

SOURCE: SOVENTURE

CONTACT: Meghan Kayata InsureMyTrip ...