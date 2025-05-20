Cravey Real Estate Services' John Foret Facilitates Major Industrial Sale In Victoria, Texas

203 Wayne Watkins

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is proud to announce that John Foret has successfully represented the seller, Ken Garner Manufacturing, in the sale of a major industrial facility located at 203 Wayne Watkins Drive in Victoria, Texas. This high-profile transaction marks a significant milestone for the region's industrial and economic development landscape.The 41,829 square foot facility, located within a 16 acre industrial park, was listed for $7,500,000. Purpose-built for heavy manufacturing, the property's construction is designed to accommodate demanding industrial operations. Notable features include a soaring 30 foot clear height, 90 tons of HVAC capacity serving the main warehouse and the engineered 8 inch concrete slab reinforced with double mat rebar. This heavy-duty foundation significantly increases the floor's load-bearing capacity, making it ideal for supporting the weight and vibration of large industrial machinery and equipment. Additional highlights include five overhead cranes (four 25-ton and one 7.5-ton), dual high-capacity electrical service panels and full access to municipal utilities.The facility's resiliently engineered construction and integrated systems make it ideal for high-volume fabrication, assembly or specialized industrial use. Designed to meet stringent manufacturing demands, the property also features windstorm engineering, climate-controlled warehousing and over $2,500,000 in crane and handling infrastructure.The transaction was managed by Cravey's John Foret, whose industrial market expertise and diligence throughout the process earned praise from the seller. Ken Garner, Chairman of Ken Garner Manufacturing, remarked,“You were diligent and professional throughout the process and a valuable resource for advice. You showed a deep knowledge of industrial property that I think is uncommon for real estate representatives.” Garner added that the company was confident it“could not have made a better choice” in selecting Foret and Cravey Real Estate Services to lead the transaction."This deal reflects the strength of Victoria's industrial market and its growing appeal to major manufacturers seeking to expand operations in Texas," said Foret. "It's a win for the seller, a strategic investment for the buyer and a broader signal of confidence in South Texas as a center for industrial growth.”Catalyst for Regional GrowthVictoria's strategic location-situated between Houston, Corpus Christi and the U.S.-Mexico border-continues to draw significant industrial investment due to its central position within major Texas cities and transportation corridors. The region benefits from a skilled workforce supported by strong local educational institutions and specialized training programs designed to meet industrial demands. Additionally, Victoria offers attractive business incentives including tax abatements, Freeport tax exemptions and job training grants for qualifying companies. Combined with lower real estate costs compared to larger metropolitan areas and robust infrastructure supporting manufacturing and logistics, these factors make Victoria a cost-effective and appealing alternative for industrial growth."This sale underscores how Victoria is evolving into a key industrial and logistics hub," said Foret. "The community benefits from infrastructure that supports advanced manufacturing, and local leadership has created an environment that encourages business investment."The transaction is expected to contribute positively to the local economy through immediate job creation and future opportunities linked to supply chain and infrastructure development. The buyer intends to utilize the facility for expanded production and operations, which could stimulate additional investment throughout the region and reinforce Victoria's emergence as a key industrial and logistics hub.For inquiries or further information, please contact:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.Address: 5541 Bear Ln, Suite 240, Corpus Christi, TX 78405Phone: 361-289-5168Email: ...About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is a full-service commercial real estate firm serving the South Texas market. With a 50-year legacy of performance and integrity, Cravey represents property owners, tenants, developers, and investors across industrial, retail, office and land sectors.

