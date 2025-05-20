Pepromene Bio, Inc. And The Institute For Follicular Lymphoma Innovation (IFLI) Announce The First Follicular Lymphoma (FL) Patient Treated With BAFF-R Targeting CAR-T Cells (PMB-CT01) Achieves A Complete Response
About PMB-CT01
PMB-CT01 is a first-in-class, BAFF-R targeted, autologous CAR T cell therapy. BAFF-R (B-Cell Activating Factor Receptor), a member of the tumor necrosis factor (TNF) receptor superfamily, is the main receptor for BAFF and is expressed almost exclusively on B cells. Since BAFF-R signaling promotes normal B-cell proliferation and appears to be required for B-cell survival, tumor cells are unlikely to escape therapy via loss of the BAFF-R antigen. This unique characteristic makes BAFF-R CAR T therapy a highly promising option for treating B-cell malignancies PMB-CT01 (BAFFR-CAR T cells) is currently being investigated to treat relapsed and refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL; NCT05370430), B-cell, acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL; NCT04690595) in phase 1 clinical trials. Early results from PMB-101 and PMB-102 have demonstrated PMB-CT01 to be highly active and tolerable in heavily pre-treated r/r ALL and r/r NHL patient populations. PeproMene Bio has licensed intellectual property relating to PMB-CT01 from City of Hope.
About PeproMene Bio
PeproMene Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotech company based in Irvine, California and is focused on the clinical development of novel therapies to treat B-cell malignancies and autoimmune disorders including BAFF-R CAR-T cell therapy and BAFF-R bispecific T cell engager therapy. Learn more at .
About iFLI
The Institute for Follicular Lymphoma Innovation (IFLI) is a global, non-profit, private foundation dedicated to accelerating the development of innovative treatment options for patients with follicular lymphoma (FL). IFLI supports cutting-edge research and technology leading to the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and/or biomarkers for the treatment of FL, and to understand the biology of FL. The foundation deploys its budget across grants, project-based partnerships, and venture philanthropic investments to achieve its innovation goals. IFLI promotes collaboration and works to enable data sharing and the exchange of knowledge and expertise among researchers and institutions advancing FL research. Learn more at .
Contact, PeproMene Bio, Inc.
John Fry, Business Development
[email protected]
Contact, IFLI
Laura DiCaprio, McDougall Communications
[email protected]
+1 (585) 434-2153
