South & Central America's Drive For Circular Plastics Gains Momentum As Industry Gathers In Lima This 4-5 June

10th SCAPET series – Circular Plastics Packaging South & Central America

LIMA, PERU, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With growing urgency to shift toward a circular economy for plastics across South and Central America, stakeholders from across the packaging and recycling value chain are converging at the 10th SCAPET Series – Circular Plastics Packaging South & Central America Summit on 4-5 June 2025 in Lima, Peru.This year's 10th SCAPET series is proudly supported by sustainability leaders – Recicla Latam, Starlinger (Gold Sponsor & Exhibitor), Indorama Ventures Polymers (Silver Sponsor & Exhibitor), Amut Spa (Silver Sponsor), Alpek Polyester (Networking Reception Sponsor & Exhibitor), and Erema (Associate Sponsor) & Britas Recycling-Anlagen (Exhibitor)-each bringing practical solutions and expertise to the regional transition toward circular packaging systems.The summit is also backed by prominent industry associations committed to advancing sustainability and innovation in plastics and packaging, including ICIPC - Instituto de Capacitación e Investigación del Plástico y del Caucho, Acoplasticos, Asociación Mexicana de Envase y Embalaje (AMEE), Asociación Peruana de Envases y Embalajes (APEE), APIPLAST - Asociación Peruana de la Industria Plástica, and Apack Peru. Their support reflects the summit's growing regional significance and its role as a catalyst for knowledge exchange, policy alignment, and industry collaboration.As South & Central American regions ramp up efforts to reduce plastic waste through regulatory reforms, extended producer responsibility (EPR) frameworks, and mandatory recycled content, the summit arrives at a critical time. The increasing preference for PCR (post-consumer recycled) resins such as rPET, rPP, and rPE, along with bioplastics, is reshaping the value chain-from material sourcing to packaging design and waste recovery.Companies are being pushed to innovate and collaborate more than ever before. Brand owners are pledging ambitious sustainability targets, while recycling technology-from AI-enhanced sorting to chemical recycling-is rapidly evolving. At the same time, growing investments in infrastructure, policy updates, and the rise of eco-design are positioning South & Central America as active participants in the global circular economy.Summit + Site Visit: Bridging Insight with Real-World ImpactComplementing two days of high-level discussions and case studies, the summit experience is further enriched by an optional site visit on 5 June to the SMI Group Recycling Plant in Lima-Peru's largest plastics recycling facility, inaugurated in December 2023 with a capacity of 40,000 MT/year. This exclusive visit offers attendees a rare, firsthand look at circularity in action, spotlighting how a leading player is scaling up collection, recycling & processing. The tour will provide tangible context to the summit's key themes, from infrastructure and supply chain integration to end-market applications and sustainability performance. Spaces are limited (max 30 pax) and subject to approval by SMI, making early registration essential for those seeking to gain operational-level insights that extend beyond the conference room.With a forward-looking agenda, the summit features over 20 expert-led sessions, including updates on regulatory developments in Peru, Colombia, and Argentina, market dynamics in recycled resin trade, and high-impact case studies from Intercorp Retail, Grupo AlEn, Mondelez, Nestlé, Amcor, Ajegroup, and more.Key agenda highlights:.Regional Plastic Regulations & Circular Economy Frameworks.PCR Trade Outlooks & Virgin Resin Market Disruption.AI & Smart Process Control in Mechanical & Chemical Recycling.Brand Owner Panels on Sustainable Packaging Expectations.Flexible Packaging Circularity: Mono-Materials, Barriers & Breakthroughs.PET & Polyolefin Innovations: Food-Grade Recyclates and New ApplicationsSpeakers and panelists include senior leaders from SMI Peru, S&P Global, APIPLAST, Reciclar S.A., Pamolsa, TRUPAL, Esenttia, Starlinger, Erema, Alpek Polyester, Reciplasticos, Recicla Latam, Amcor Flexibles, Industrias San Miguel, Amut, Indorama Ventures Polymers, Custom Polymers, NEXTLOOPP Americas, and more - offering a diverse, regional perspective across materials, technologies, and business models. A dedicated panel on flexible packaging recyclability, rounds off the program with on-ground perspectives and operational insights. The summit also serves as a high-value networking platform for converters, recyclers, FMCG brands, regulators, technology providers , and investors, looking to forge strategic collaborations and gain firsthand access to the region's circular plastics ecosystem.For more information visit event website at . Companies within Latin, Central & South America may contact Tanya at ... / ... or Mobile: +5255 3655 0760 for any enquiries or assistance with registration. Companies outside Latin, Central & South America can reach out to Huiyan at ... or Tel: +65 6346 9113

