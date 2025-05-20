Korelock Smart Lock Platform Adds Digital Key Convenience With Unikey Mobile Key Credentials

KoreLock IoT Smart Lock technology platform adds Digital Key Convenience with Unikey Mobile Key Platform.

A Unikey mobile key credential for iOS and Android Smartphones can now be created for any KoreLock-powered Smart Lock.

KoreLock's patented IoT Smart Lock technology now fully supports the Unikey Mobile Key platform, adding smartphone mobile key convenience and functionality.

- Grant Walter, CEO and President, KoreLock, Inc.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- KoreLock, Inc. is pleased to announce that its patented IoT Smart Lock technology platform now fully supports the Unikey Mobile Key platform, adding smartphone mobile key convenience and functionality. UniKey is a secure mobile key platform provider used for remote access control by over a million doors worldwide.

How KoreLock and Unikey Work Together

KoreLock's May 2025 firmware and mobile app releases include the integrations and functionality needed to operate a KoreLock-powered Smart Lock with a Unikey mobile credential. KoreLock's mobile app update handles all aspects of creating a Unikey mobile key credential for both iOS and Android Smartphones. KoreLock's new firmware and mobile app release will help bring more convenient, flexible, and secure solutions for lock manufacturers to offer their customers.

Setting up Unikey mobile key credentials is easy. Open a KoreLock-powered Admin app, enable Unikey functionality, and send a user the Unikey mobile credential. You can also adjust the Unikey read range values to set how close the phone must be to the lock when granting access.

How Unikey Benefits KoreLock Partners

Korelock is adding the convenience of Unikey mobile credentials to accommodate an expanding list of access control experiences that better suit the end users' needs for lock manufacturers. Secure Bluetooth® credentialing services, like those offered by KoreLock and UniKey, present more opportunities to lock manufacturers and their customers using a smartphone as a mobile key.

"With this Unikey integration into our platform, lock solutions that we power can now offer a single mobile key credential solution across interior, common area, and exterior doors," said Rob Goff, KoreLock Founder and VP Product. "Our joint technologies allow us to provide our partners like Levata, SimpleAccess, and TrueSecure with the mobile key solution their customers are asking for."

KoreLock partner Levata has incorporated the Unikey credentialing system into their KoreLock-powered TrueSecure wireless Smart Locks. TrueSecure can now offer its customers the ability to create a mobile credential for long-term or short-term rental guests' individual rooms and common area doors.

How KoreLock and Unikey Expand Market Opportunities

The KoreLock Smart Lock technology platform integration with Unikey expands their credentialing to a broader range of wireless locks, enabling secure, remote access to a wider range of door lock models.

"Merging UniKey's mobile key credentials into KoreLock's patented IoT Smart Lock technology platform enhances the user experience by providing a more convenient and secure mobile key solution," said Grant Walter, CEO and President of KoreLock.

About KoreLock

KoreLock, Inc. provides turnkey IoT Smart Lock solutions that enable lock manufacturers and access control providers to build and sell connected locking devices. KoreLock's embedded technology platform fully supports its market partners with firmware and PCBAs, mobile apps, cloud infrastructure for remote monitoring and control, and API integration with any third-party application. The company is based in Denver, Colorado, and has over 75,000 smart lock installations worldwide. For more information on KoreLock, please visit .

About UniKey

UniKey Technologies, the world's largest smart access control platform provider, is changing how the world accesses everything by replacing the entire keychain with your phone. With the most secure and convenient mobile key platform, UniKey empowers access control manufacturers with the tools to future-proof their legacy systems. UniKey serves the access control industry by licensing its technology and partnering with market-leading residential, commercial, and automotive companies. The company is based in Orlando, Florida, with over 1,000,000 users worldwide. For more information on UniKey, please visit .

Emilie B Kelly

KoreLock, Inc.

+1 303-681-5785

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Introducing KoreLock: Embedded IoT SmartLock Technology

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.