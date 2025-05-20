National Art Museum Marks Museum Day With Tribute To Mirza Gadim Iravani

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan National Art Museum has marked International Museum Day with an Open Day event that drew large crowds and sparked great interest among visitors of all ages, Azernews reports.

The event was part of a global celebration held every year on May 18 to highlight the importance of museums in preserving and sharing culture, art, and history.

Guests explored the museum's rich collection, took part in interactive events and master classes, and enjoyed a welcoming, festive atmosphere.

A major highlight of the day was the premiere of the documentary film Paradise Dream, dedicated to the 200th anniversary of Mirza Gadim Iravani, a prominent Azerbaijani artist and founder of the country's school of realistic easel painting.

Museum Director and Honored Worker of Culture, Shirin Malikova, shared that the film is a meaningful tribute to Iravani's life and legacy, celebrating his contribution to Azerbaijani art.

The film's director, Honored Artist Elkhan Jafarov, spoke to the audience about the creative journey behind the project, including its storylines, artistic challenges, and filming process.

Commissioned by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry as part of the Creative Azerbaijan initiative, Paradise Dream features a talented team including scriptwriter Yaver Rzayev, cinematographer Ruslan Aghazade, and production designer Sabuhi Atababayev.

The film also debuts a powerful symphonic mugham composition, Zabul Segah, by renowned composer and People's Artist Vasif Adigozalov.

After the screening, a lively discussion took place with the film's creators and museum visitors.

In addition to the film, a special exhibition was unveiled in honor of Mirza Gadim Iravani's bicentenary. It recreated the atmosphere of his studio and allowed visitors to immerse themselves in his artistic world.

A photo zone inspired by his famous painting Portrait of Mah Talat Khanum offered guests a chance to step into one of his masterpieces.

The Open Day turned into a heartfelt celebration of art, history, and creativity, a fitting tribute to both International Museum Day and the timeless legacy of one of Azerbaijan's greatest artists.

Founded in 1937, Azerbaijan National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs some of the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum, and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German, and Polish masters of brush.

The museum has successfully organized and hosted numerous high-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works of renowned artists.

These exhibitions have not only attracted art enthusiasts but have also contributed to the cultural exchange between Azerbaijan and other countries.