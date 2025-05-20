Renaissance Launches New Core Publisher Experience To Transform Classroom Instruction

Powered by Renaissance Next, this dynamic solution will use AI to help guide instruction and help educators create personalized learning plans

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Renaissance , a leading provider of pre-K-12 digital assessment, analytics, and instructional solutions, proudly announces the launch of its new Core Publisher Experience . This groundbreaking solution connects assessment with core curriculum to deliver personalized, data-driven instruction for every learner.

Powered by Renaissance Next , teachers will be able to easily navigate through core curriculum content in sync with state standards and relevant assessment data from Renaissance's industry-leading Star Assessments . Through these open integrations, school districts can now support teachers in making data-driven choices to improve student outcomes.

"We are opening our ecosystem to create an even more comprehensive, intuitive experience that enables teachers to respond to their students' learning needs in real time," said Todd Brekhus, Chief Product Officer at Renaissance. "We're introducing an unparalleled and comprehensive solution by aligning core curriculum and standards with top-tier assessment and practice resources, empowering teachers to support every student's growth."

Key Features of the Core Publisher Experience



Integrates resources from other top-tier learning solutions providers.

Enables educators to deliver targeted instruction, differentiation, and intervention to enhance students' learning outcomes.

Translates assessment data into clear instructional next steps, allowing teachers to maximize their instructional time.

Provides teachers with Renaissance Next's advanced AI tools, enabling them to receive smart recommendations and ensure their lessons are aligned with the curriculum.

Blends instructional materials with evidence-based learning progressions and skill mapping. Offers school districts a teacher-led, integrated model that streamlines tools, saves educators time, and improves student outcomes.

With over 94% of educators confirming they are looking for new opportunities to aggregate and analyze student data, the launch of Renaissance Next last year offered a robust and unified solution that addresses the complex challenges of the modern landscape of education.

By connecting Renaissance Next with leading curriculum content providers, Renaissance offers school districts a new, data-driven model that integrates the best edtech resources to accelerate learning for all. The launch of the Core Publisher Experience further demonstrates Renaissance's commitment to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower educators and drive student success. By seamlessly blending curriculum content with AI-driven insights, Renaissance is helping schools unlock new opportunities for growth and achievement.

About Renaissance

As a global leader in education technology operating in more than 110 countries, Renaissance is committed to providing educators with insights and resources to accelerate growth and help all students build a strong foundation for success. We believe that technology can unlock a more effective learning experience, ensure that students get the personalized teaching they need to thrive, and help educators and administrators to truly, fully, See Every Student. Learn more at renaissance .

SOURCE Renaissance

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED