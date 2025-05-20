Imre Turns Up The Intelligence With New Precision Experience Practice

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new practice offers clients a singular, streamlined solution that blends omnichannel strategy, real-time data intelligence, and AI-powered innovation. By bringing these functions under one collaborative umbrella, Imre delivers more efficient processes, speeds its go-to-market strategies, and integrated campaigns that meet audiences where they are-online and offline.

"The launch of our Precision Experience Practice is a significant step in helping clients operate with greater speed, intelligence, and adaptability," said Maryann Kuzel, Executive Vice President, Precision Experience Practice. "This isn't just an operational shift-it's about building a new kind of capability for our clients: one rooted in precision, fueled by data, and driven by innovation. It's a bold approach designed to deliver the impact modern brands need in today's fast-moving environment."

Clients will benefit from unified, data-informed strategies that seamlessly connect media, social, influencer, and digital efforts. With more agile workflows, the practice accelerates time to market and eliminates inefficiencies, while always-on insights and intelligence enable smarter, real-time decision-making. Through focused experimentation with AI and GenAI tools, the practice also brings innovation to scale-delivering future-forward solutions, driving measurable impact.

"As we expand our role as a healthcare agency-of-record, we're focused on integration to enhance marketing performance and accelerate impact-giving our clients a true edge in today's evolving biopharma landscape," said Anna Kotis, President of Imre. "It's a meaningful step forward in helping our clients win, while staying true to our mission of connecting people to brands during life's most important decisions."

The Precision Experience Practice reflects Imre's commitment to operational excellence, scalable client solutions, and a more collaborative, high-performing culture.

About Imre:

Imre is a performance-driven creative agency that connects people to brands for life's most important decisions. With roots 32 years deep in the worlds of digital, social, and PR, Imre is a full-service agency-of-record (AOR) with an impressive roster of launch and lifecycle brands, including those in the healthcare and wellness spaces (including both HCP and DTC), led by a team of seasoned launch experts. Imre's innovative approaches span across creative, brand strategy, omnichannel marketing, AI optimization, modern earned, paid media, and the latest in data and analytics. Imre partners with a diversified and growing portfolio of healthcare and consumer organizations. The agency maintains offices in New York, Philadelphia, and Baltimore in addition to maintaining a work-from-anywhere culture. Imre is an LGBTQ-founded company.

SOURCE Imre