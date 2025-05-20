CS Analytical Laboratory Announces Expansion To Their Package Distribution Testing Service Fully Operational

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As noted by Brandon Zuralow, CS Analytical COO, "To remain relevant for our client base, we must continue to offer services that enable clients to meet the ever-changing and often complicated regulatory requirements and best practices for their container and package systems. The CS Analytical Team is committed to this endeavor as evidenced by this expansion to our current service offering."

Traditionally, these environmental factors would be independently evaluated through conditioning, vibration, and altitude testing. For certain products such as cell and gene therapies, with their small-batch / high-value nature and unique shipment requirements, or proteinaceous products susceptible to aggregation, testing to current standards may risk over- or under-testing relative to what is experienced in the real world. Evaluating these factors in tandem provides a more accurate picture of the performance of the product-package under realistic transport conditions.

"Package distribution testing for these types of products can be challenging. Existing standards may result in over- or under-testing relative to real world distribution networks. For clients in this position, real-world, non-simulated testing is often performed, which is both time and cost intensive," commented Alex Goldberg, CS Analytical Laboratory Analyst and Project Lead. "The ability to simulate this in the laboratory is a gamechanger for efficiency, as well as science and risk-based product-package development."

Currently, many companies that require this type of testing are performing it real-time by sending actual product through existing shipment channels. This quickly becomes time and cost prohibitive, especially when design changes are required. Having a service provider that can replicate this type of testing in a laboratory setting will offer huge time and cost savings. Additionally, since the equipment is fully programmable, clients who have mapped the actual temperature, pressure, and vibratory profiles of their distribution channels can recreate them in the lab, simulating the exact stressors experienced in the field.

The CS Analytical Team currently offers complete ASTM D4169-22 and ISTA Certified testing for common or unique primary, secondary, and tertiary packaging components and systems. However, distribution testing is just one element of successful product-package development and validation. CS Analytical offers a host of support and complementary testing programs that ensure all aspects of the regulatory requirements are met for any type of container system in a comprehensive manner. Whether a traditional solid oral dose in an HDPE bottle, a unique drug delivery system, a challenging and oversized IV bag system , the CS Analytical Team has the knowledge and hands-on experience to develop a qualification test program that ensures all development goals and regulatory compliance factors are met.

About CS Analytical Laboratory

The only FDA regulated, cGMP laboratory dedicated exclusively to the complex world of drug and medical device container and package qualification testing, the CS Analytical Team includes the world's leading experts on all relevant USP and EP requirements and the thought leaders and pioneers on CCI (container closure integrity – CCI) testing . Offering a full suite of laboratory services to include all USP, EP and JP procedures specific to glass, plastic and elastomers as well as complete USP 1207 services that span basic feasibility studies, component qualification programs and advanced method development and validation for helium leak testing , vacuum decay , high voltage and headspace analysis leak testing. CS Analytical is the one source that can ensure your medical product container and package system meets the strict and complex regulatory requirements.

