Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Flash Floods, Landslides in Indonesia Claim Nine Lives

2025-05-20 09:48:54
(MENAFN) Rescue teams in Indonesia recovered three additional bodies on Tuesday following a series of flash floods and landslides that devastated West Papua province late last week. This latest discovery brings the confirmed death toll to nine, while 11 others remain unaccounted for, according to a senior official overseeing the operation.

"Today, three bodies were evacuated, raising the total casualties to nine. The search and rescue operation is now focused on locating the 11 missing individuals," said Yefri Sabaruddin, head of the West Papua Search and Rescue Office, in a statement to a news agency.

The natural disaster, which struck Gunung Arfak Regency on Thursday night, was caused by intense rainfall that triggered sudden floods and landslides. Sabaruddin noted that the flow of information to emergency teams was significantly hampered due to poor communication infrastructure in the affected area, delaying response efforts.

Rescuers continue to navigate treacherous terrain and unstable weather as they search for the missing, with hopes of locating any possible survivors diminishing as time passes.

