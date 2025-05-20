403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Flash Floods, Landslides in Indonesia Claim Nine Lives
(MENAFN) Rescue teams in Indonesia recovered three additional bodies on Tuesday following a series of flash floods and landslides that devastated West Papua province late last week. This latest discovery brings the confirmed death toll to nine, while 11 others remain unaccounted for, according to a senior official overseeing the operation.
"Today, three bodies were evacuated, raising the total casualties to nine. The search and rescue operation is now focused on locating the 11 missing individuals," said Yefri Sabaruddin, head of the West Papua Search and Rescue Office, in a statement to a news agency.
The natural disaster, which struck Gunung Arfak Regency on Thursday night, was caused by intense rainfall that triggered sudden floods and landslides. Sabaruddin noted that the flow of information to emergency teams was significantly hampered due to poor communication infrastructure in the affected area, delaying response efforts.
Rescuers continue to navigate treacherous terrain and unstable weather as they search for the missing, with hopes of locating any possible survivors diminishing as time passes.
"Today, three bodies were evacuated, raising the total casualties to nine. The search and rescue operation is now focused on locating the 11 missing individuals," said Yefri Sabaruddin, head of the West Papua Search and Rescue Office, in a statement to a news agency.
The natural disaster, which struck Gunung Arfak Regency on Thursday night, was caused by intense rainfall that triggered sudden floods and landslides. Sabaruddin noted that the flow of information to emergency teams was significantly hampered due to poor communication infrastructure in the affected area, delaying response efforts.
Rescuers continue to navigate treacherous terrain and unstable weather as they search for the missing, with hopes of locating any possible survivors diminishing as time passes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment