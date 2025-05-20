Hovnanian Enterprises Reports Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results
|Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.
|April 30, 2025
|Statements of consolidated operations
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|April 30,
|April 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Total revenues
|$
|686,471
|$
|708,380
|$
|1,360,094
|$
|1,302,576
|Costs and expenses (1)
|669,383
|650,152
|1,312,348
|1,228,108
|Gain on extinguishment of debt, net
|399
|-
|399
|1,371
|Income from unconsolidated joint ventures
|9,043
|11,164
|18,248
|26,116
|Income before income taxes
|26,530
|69,392
|66,393
|101,955
|Income tax provision
|6,804
|18,556
|18,476
|27,215
|Net income
|19,726
|50,836
|47,917
|74,740
|Less: preferred stock dividends
|2,669
|2,669
|5,338
|5,338
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|17,057
|$
|48,167
|$
|42,579
|$
|69,402
|Per share data:
|Basic:
|Net income per common share
|$
|2.64
|$
|7.12
|$
|6.53
|$
|10.22
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|6,411
|6,457
|6,464
|6,477
|Assuming dilution:
|Net income per common share
|$
|2.43
|$
|6.66
|$
|6.02
|$
|9.57
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|6,951
|6,902
|7,011
|6,920
|(1) Includes inventory impairments and land option write-offs.
|Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.
|April 30, 2025
|Reconciliation of income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net to income before income taxes
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|April 30,
|April 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Income before income taxes
|$
|26,530
|$
|69,392
|$
|66,393
|$
|101,955
|Inventory impairments and land option write-offs
|3,056
|237
|4,096
|539
|Gain on extinguishment of debt, net
|(399
|)
|-
|(399
|)
|(1,371
|)
|Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net (1)
|$
|29,187
|$
|69,629
|$
|70,090
|$
|101,123
|(1) Income before income taxes excluding land-related charges and gain on extinguishment of debt, net is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is income before income taxes.
|Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.
|April 30, 2025
|Gross margin
|(In thousands)
|Homebuilding Gross Margin
|Homebuilding Gross Margin
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|April 30,
|April 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Sale of homes
|$
|650,314
|$
|686,929
|$
|1,297,228
|$
|1,260,565
|Cost of sales, excluding interest expense and land charges (1)
|537,600
|531,385
|1,066,345
|979,833
|Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2)
|112,714
|155,544
|230,883
|280,732
|Cost of sales interest expense, excluding land sales interest expense
|19,938
|21,543
|38,676
|41,441
|Homebuilding gross margin, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2)
|92,776
|134,001
|192,207
|239,291
|Land charges
|3,056
|237
|4,096
|539
|Homebuilding gross margin
|$
|89,720
|$
|133,764
|$
|188,111
|$
|238,752
|Homebuilding gross margin percentage
|13.8%
|19.5%
|14.5%
|18.9%
|Homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges (2)
|17.3%
|22.6%
|17.8%
|22.3%
|Homebuilding gross margin percentage, after cost of sales interest expense, before land charges (2)
|14.3%
|19.5%
|14.8%
|19.0%
|Land Sales Gross Margin
|Land Sales Gross Margin
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|April 30,
|April 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Land and lot sales
|$
|12,604
|$
|213
|$
|19,430
|$
|1,553
|Cost of sales, excluding interest (1)
|5,689
|117
|10,234
|882
|Land and lot sales gross margin, excluding interest and land charges
|6,915
|96
|9,196
|671
|Land and lot sales interest expense
|-
|-
|618
|-
|Land and lot sales gross margin, including interest
|$
|6,915
|$
|96
|$
|8,578
|$
|671
|(1) Does not include cost associated with walking away from land options or inventory impairment losses which are recorded as Inventory impairment loss and land option write-offs in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
| (2) Homebuilding gross margin, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, and homebuilding gross margin percentage, before cost of sales interest expense and land charges, are non-GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are homebuilding gross margin and homebuilding gross margin percentage, respectively.
|Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.
|April 30, 2025
|Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|April 30,
|April 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Net income
|$
|19,726
|$
|50,836
|$
|47,917
|$
|74,740
|Income tax provision
|6,804
|18,556
|18,476
|27,215
|Interest expense
|29,083
|30,512
|57,956
|60,861
|EBIT (1)
|55,613
|99,904
|124,349
|162,816
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,023
|2,014
|5,321
|3,612
|EBITDA (2)
|58,636
|101,918
|129,670
|166,428
|Inventory impairments and land option write-offs
|3,056
|237
|4,096
|539
|Gain on extinguishment of debt, net
|(399
|)
|-
|(399
|)
|(1,371
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA (3)
|$
|61,293
|$
|102,155
|$
|133,367
|$
|165,596
|Interest incurred
|$
|29,832
|$
|34,530
|$
|59,687
|$
|66,491
|Adjusted EBITDA to interest incurred
|2.05
|2.96
|2.23
|2.49
|(1) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. EBIT represents earnings before interest expense and income taxes.
|(2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.
|(3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, inventory impairments and land option write-offs and gain on extinguishment of debt, net.
|Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.
|April 30, 2025
|Interest incurred, expensed and capitalized
|(In thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|April 30,
|April 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Interest capitalized at beginning of period
|$
|52,884
|$
|53,672
|$
|57,671
|$
|52,060
|Plus: interest incurred
|29,832
|34,530
|59,687
|66,491
|Less: interest expensed
|(29,083
|)
|(30,512
|)
|(57,956
|)
|(60,861
|)
|Less: interest contributed to unconsolidated joint ventures (1)
|-
|(5,468
|)
|(5,769
|)
|(5,468
|)
|Interest capitalized at end of period (2)
|$
|53,633
|$
|52,222
|$
|53,633
|$
|52,222
|(1) Represents capitalized interest which was included as part of the assets contributed to joint ventures the company entered into during the six months ended April 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. There was no impact to the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations as a result of these transactions.
|(2) Capitalized interest amounts are shown gross before allocating any portion of impairments to capitalized interest.
|Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.
|April 30, 2025
|Reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT Return on Adjusted Investment
|(in thousands)
|LTM
|For the quarter ended
|ended
|7/31/2024
|10/31/2024
|1/31/2025
|4/30/2025
|4/30/2025
|Net income
|$
|72,919
|$
|94,349
|$
|28,191
|$
|19,726
|$
|215,185
|As of
| Five
Quarter
|4/30/2024
|7/31/2024
|10/31/2024
|1/31/2025
|4/30/2025
|Average
|Total inventories
|$
|1,417,058
|$
|1,650,470
|$
|1,644,804
|$
|1,666,490
|$
|1,743,965
|$
|1,624,557
|Return on Inventory
|13.2 %
|For the quarter ended
| LTM
ended
|7/31/2024
|10/31/2024
|1/31/2025
|4/30/2025
|4/30/2025
|Net income
|$
|72,919
|$
|94,349
|$
|28,191
|$
|19,726
|$
|215,185
|Income tax provision
|24,350
|23,516
|11,672
|6,804
|66,342
|Interest expense
|28,578
|31,120
|28,873
|29,083
|117,654
|EBIT (1)
|125,847
|148,985
|68,736
|55,613
|399,181
|Inventory impairments and land option write-offs
|3,099
|7,918
|1,040
|3,056
|15,113
|Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net
|-
|-
|-
|(399
|)
|(399
|)
|Adjusted EBIT (2)
|$
|128,946
|$
|156,903
|$
|69,776
|$
|58,270
|$
|413,895
|As of
|4/30/2024
|7/31/2024
|10/31/2024
|1/31/2025
|4/30/2025
|Total inventories
|$
|1,417,058
|$
|1,650,470
|$
|1,644,804
|$
|1,666,490
|$
|1,743,965
|Less Liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs
|(86,618
|)
|(135,559
|)
|(140,298
|)
|(156,274
|)
|(173,098
|)
|Less Interest capitalized at end of period
|(52,222
|)
|(54,592
|)
|(57,671
|)
|(52,884
|)
|(53,633
|)
|Plus Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures
|150,674
|126,318
|142,910
|172,679
|183,461
| Five
Quarter
Average
|Adjusted Investment (3)
|$
|1,428,892
|$
|1,586,637
|$
|1,589,745
|$
|1,630,011
|$
|1,700,695
|$
|1,587,196
|Adjusted EBIT Return on Adjusted Investment (4)
|26.1 %
|(1) EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. EBIT represents earnings before interest expense and income taxes.
|(2) Adjusted EBIT is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income. Adjusted EBIT represents earnings before interest expense, income taxes, inventory impairments and land option write-offs and loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net.
|(3) Adjusted Investment is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total inventories. Adjusted Investment represents total inventories excluding liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs and interest capitalized and including investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures.
|(4) The ratio of Adjusted EBIT Return on Adjusted Investment is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of net income to total inventories.
| HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)
|April 30,
|October 31,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
| (1)
|ASSETS
|Homebuilding:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|73,980
|$
|209,976
|Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|9,031
|7,875
|Inventories:
|Sold and unsold homes and lots under development
|1,212,870
|1,195,318
|Land and land options held for future development or sale
|263,363
|238,499
|Consolidated inventory not owned
|267,732
|210,987
|Total inventories
|1,743,965
|1,644,804
|Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures
|183,461
|142,910
|Receivables, deposits and notes, net
|24,712
|29,400
|Property and equipment, net
|47,730
|43,431
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|84,058
|82,525
|Total homebuilding
|2,166,937
|2,160,921
|Financial services
|161,619
|203,589
|Deferred tax assets, net
|224,543
|241,064
|Total assets
|$
|2,553,099
|$
|2,605,574
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Homebuilding:
|Nonrecourse mortgages secured by inventory, net of debt issuance costs
|$
|78,092
|$
|90,675
|Accounts payable and other liabilities
|418,669
|433,273
|Customers' deposits
|45,662
|41,639
|Liabilities from inventory not owned, net of debt issuance costs
|173,098
|140,298
|Senior notes and credit facilities (net of discounts, premiums and debt issuance costs)
|864,280
|896,218
|Accrued interest
|12,355
|14,508
|Total homebuilding
|1,592,156
|1,616,611
|Financial services
|140,573
|183,135
|Income taxes payable
|-
|5,479
|Total liabilities
|1,732,729
|1,805,225
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - authorized 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding 5,600 shares with a liquidation preference of $140,000 at April 30, 2025 and October 31, 2024
|135,299
|135,299
|Common stock, Class A, $0.01 par value - authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 6,416,945 shares at April 30, 2025 and 6,415,794 shares at October 31, 2024
|64
|64
|Common stock, Class B, $0.01 par value (convertible to Class A at time of sale) - authorized 2,400,000 shares; issued 757,014 shares at April 30, 2025 and 757,023 shares at October 31, 2024
|8
|8
|Paid in capital - common stock
|757,590
|749,752
|Retained earnings
|116,715
|74,136
|Treasury stock - at cost – 1,348,087 shares of Class A common stock at April 30, 2025 and 1,090,179 shares at October 31, 2024; 27,669 shares of Class B common stock at April 30, 2025 and October 31, 2024
|(189,306
|)
|(158,910
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|820,370
|800,349
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|2,553,099
|$
|2,605,574
|(1) Derived from the audited balance sheet as of October 31, 2024
| HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended April 30,
|Six Months Ended April 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues:
|Homebuilding:
|Sale of homes
|$
|650,314
|$
|686,929
|$
|1,297,228
|$
|1,260,565
|Land sales and other revenues
|14,839
|4,284
|24,606
|9,576
|Total homebuilding
|665,153
|691,213
|1,321,834
|1,270,141
|Financial services
|21,318
|17,167
|38,260
|32,435
|Total revenues
|686,471
|708,380
|1,360,094
|1,302,576
|Expenses:
|Homebuilding:
|Cost of sales, excluding interest
|543,289
|531,502
|1,076,579
|980,715
|Cost of sales interest
|19,938
|21,543
|39,294
|41,441
|Inventory impairments and land option write-offs
|3,056
|237
|4,096
|539
|Total cost of sales
|566,283
|553,282
|1,119,969
|1,022,695
|Selling, general and administrative
|51,064
|46,489
|105,317
|95,426
|Total homebuilding expenses
|617,347
|599,771
|1,225,286
|1,118,121
|Financial services
|12,891
|12,023
|26,328
|23,494
|Corporate general and administrative
|29,500
|32,517
|62,192
|69,650
|Other interest
|9,145
|8,969
|18,662
|19,420
|Other (income) expense, net (1)
|500
|(3,128
|)
|(20,120
|)
|(2,577
|)
|Total expenses
|669,383
|650,152
|1,312,348
|1,228,108
|Gain on extinguishment of debt, net
|399
|-
|399
|1,371
|Income from unconsolidated joint ventures
|9,043
|11,164
|18,248
|26,116
|Income before income taxes
|26,530
|69,392
|66,393
|101,955
|State and federal income tax provision:
|State
|1,811
|5,231
|3,860
|7,437
|Federal
|4,993
|13,325
|14,616
|19,778
|Total income taxes
|6,804
|18,556
|18,476
|27,215
|Net income
|19,726
|50,836
|47,917
|74,740
|Less: preferred stock dividends
|2,669
|2,669
|5,338
|5,338
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|17,057
|$
|48,167
|$
|42,579
|$
|69,402
|Per share data:
|Basic:
|Net income per common share
|$
|2.64
|$
|7.12
|$
|6.53
|$
|10.22
|Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding
|6,411
|6,457
|6,464
|6,477
|Assuming dilution:
|Net income per common share
|$
|2.43
|$
|6.66
|$
|6.02
|$
|9.57
|Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding
|6,951
|6,902
|7,011
|6,920
|(1) Includes gain on contribution of assets to a joint venture of $22.7 million for the six months ended April 30, 2025.
|HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.
|(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE)
|(SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES)
|Contracts (1)
|Deliveries
|Contract
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Backlog
|April 30,
|April 30,
|April 30,
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Northeast (2)
|(DE, MD, NJ, OH, PA, VA, WV)
|Home
|497
|549
|(9.5)%
|450
|331
|36.0%
|824
|800
|3.0%
|Dollars
|$
|261,796
|$
|326,975
|(19.9)%
|$
|256,415
|$
|197,708
|29.7%
|$
|506,850
|$
|538,053
|(5.8)%
|Avg. Price
|$
|526,753
|$
|595,583
|(11.6)%
|$
|569,811
|$
|597,305
|(4.6)%
|$
|615,109
|$
|672,566
|(8.5)%
|Southeast (2)
|(FL, GA, SC)
|Home
|168
|164
|2.4%
|153
|246
|(37.8)%
|266
|435
|(38.9)%
|Dollars
|$
|83,871
|$
|74,061
|13.2%
|$
|74,603
|$
|128,369
|(41.9)%
|$
|155,904
|$
|202,343
|(23.0)%
|Avg. Price
|$
|499,232
|$
|451,591
|10.5%
|$
|487,601
|$
|521,825
|(6.6)%
|$
|586,105
|$
|465,156
|26.0%
|West
|(AZ, CA, TX)
|Home
|733
|799
|(8.3)%
|682
|706
|(3.4)%
|621
|783
|(20.7)%
|Dollars
|$
|360,952
|$
|384,774
|(6.2)%
|$
|319,296
|$
|360,852
|(11.5)%
|$
|325,472
|$
|389,094
|(16.4)%
|Avg. Price
|$
|492,431
|$
|481,569
|2.3%
|$
|468,176
|$
|511,122
|(8.4)%
|$
|524,110
|$
|496,927
|5.5%
|Consolidated Total
|Home
|1,398
|1,512
|(7.5)%
|1,285
|1,283
|0.2%
|1,711
|2,018
|(15.2)%
|Dollars
|$
|706,619
|$
|785,810
|(10.1)%
|$
|650,314
|$
|686,929
|(5.3)%
|$
|988,226
|$
|1,129,490
|(12.5)%
|Avg. Price
|$
|505,450
|$
|519,716
|(2.7)%
|$
|506,081
|$
|535,408
|(5.5)%
|$
|577,572
|$
|559,708
|3.2%
|Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (3)
|(excluding KSA JV)
|Home
|231
|249
|(7.2)%
|207
|177
|16.9%
|427
|528
|(19.1)%
|Dollars
|$
|149,477
|$
|175,388
|(14.8)%
|$
|144,495
|$
|119,011
|21.4%
|$
|299,857
|$
|375,907
|(20.2)%
|Avg. Price
|$
|647,087
|$
|704,369
|(8.1)%
|$
|698,043
|$
|672,379
|3.8%
|$
|702,241
|$
|711,945
|(1.4)%
|Grand Total
|Home
|1,629
|1,761
|(7.5)%
|1,492
|1,460
|2.2%
|2,138
|2,546
|(16.0)%
|Dollars
|$
|856,096
|$
|961,198
|(10.9)%
|$
|794,809
|$
|805,940
|(1.4)%
|$
|1,288,083
|$
|1,505,397
|(14.4)%
|Avg. Price
|$
|525,535
|$
|545,825
|(3.7)%
|$
|532,714
|$
|552,014
|(3.5)%
|$
|602,471
|$
|591,279
|1.9%
|KSA JV Only
|Home
|95
|30
|216.7%
|0
|5
|(100.0)%
|569
|105
|441.9%
|Dollars
|$
|24,660
|$
|7,133
|245.7%
|$
|0
|$
|1,238
|(100.0)%
|$
|139,292
|$
|19,853
|601.6%
|Avg. Price
|$
|259,579
|$
|237,767
|9.2%
|$
|0
|$
|247,600
|(100.0)%
|$
|244,801
|$
|189,076
|29.5%
|DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS
|Notes:
|(1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.
|(2) Reflects the reclassification of 86 homes and $70.1 million and 13 homes and $10.6 million of contract backlog as of April 30, 2024 from the consolidated Northeast and Southeast segments, respectively, to unconsolidated joint ventures. This is related to the assets and liabilities contributed to a joint venture the company entered into during the three months ended April 30, 2024.
|(3) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under“Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.
|HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.
|(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE)
|(SEGMENT DATA EXCLUDES UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES)
|Contracts (1)
|Deliveries
|Contract
|Six Months Ended
|Six Months Ending
|Backlog
|April 30,
|April 30,
|April 30,
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Northeast (2)
|(DE, MD, NJ, OH, PA, VA, WV)
|Home
|937
|932
|0.5%
|895
|663
|35.0%
|824
|800
|3.0%
|Dollars
|$
|513,432
|$
|575,728
|(10.8)%
|$
|538,063
|$
|387,697
|38.8%
|$
|506,850
|$
|538,053
|(5.8)%
|Avg. Price
|$
|547,953
|$
|617,734
|(11.3)%
|$
|601,188
|$
|584,762
|2.8%
|$
|615,109
|$
|672,566
|(8.5)%
|Southeast (2)
|(FL, GA, SC)
|Home
|304
|274
|10.9%
|277
|441
|(37.2)%
|266
|435
|(38.9)%
|Dollars
|$
|159,970
|$
|142,732
|12.1%
|$
|126,040
|$
|233,997
|(46.1)%
|$
|155,904
|$
|202,343
|(23.0)%
|Avg. Price
|$
|526,217
|$
|520,920
|1.0%
|$
|455,018
|$
|530,605
|(14.2)%
|$
|586,105
|$
|465,156
|26.0%
|West (3)
|(AZ, CA, TX)
|Home
|1,362
|1,433
|(5.0)%
|1,367
|1,242
|10.1%
|621
|783
|(20.7)%
|Dollars
|$
|676,484
|$
|691,702
|(2.2)%
|$
|633,125
|$
|638,871
|(0.9)%
|$
|325,472
|$
|389,094
|(16.4)%
|Avg. Price
|$
|496,684
|$
|482,695
|2.9%
|$
|463,149
|$
|514,389
|(10.0)%
|$
|524,110
|$
|496,927
|5.5%
|Consolidated Total
|Home
|2,603
|2,639
|(1.4)%
|2,539
|2,346
|8.2%
|1,711
|2,018
|(15.2)%
|Dollars
|$
|1,349,886
|$
|1,410,162
|(4.3)%
|$
|1,297,228
|$
|1,260,565
|2.9%
|$
|988,226
|$
|1,129,490
|(12.5)%
|Avg. Price
|$
|518,589
|$
|534,355
|(3.0)%
|$
|510,921
|$
|537,325
|(4.9)%
|$
|577,572
|$
|559,708
|3.2%
|Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
|(excluding KSA JV) (2) (3) (4)
|Home
|426
|401
|6.2%
|404
|344
|17.4%
|427
|528
|(19.1)%
|Dollars
|$
|276,962
|$
|275,493
|0.5%
|$
|276,271
|$
|235,946
|17.1%
|$
|299,857
|$
|375,907
|(20.2)%
|Avg. Price
|$
|650,146
|$
|687,015
|(5.4)%
|$
|683,839
|$
|685,890
|(0.3)%
|$
|702,241
|$
|711,945
|(1.4)%
|Grand Total
|Home
|3,029
|3,040
|(0.4)%
|2,943
|2,690
|9.4%
|2,138
|2,546
|(16.0)%
|Dollars
|$
|1,626,848
|$
|1,685,655
|(3.5)%
|$
|1,573,499
|$
|1,496,511
|5.1%
|$
|1,288,083
|$
|1,505,397
|(14.4)%
|Avg. Price
|$
|537,091
|$
|554,492
|(3.1)%
|$
|534,658
|$
|556,324
|(3.9)%
|$
|602,471
|$
|591,279
|1.9%
|KSA JV Only
|Home
|293
|99
|196.0%
|0
|44
|(100.0)%
|569
|105
|441.9%
|Dollars
|$
|74,932
|$
|21,241
|252.8%
|$
|0
|$
|9,512
|(100.0)%
|$
|139,292
|$
|19,853
|601.6%
|Avg. Price
|$
|255,741
|$
|214,556
|19.2%
|$
|0
|$
|216,182
|(100.0)%
|$
|244,801
|$
|189,076
|29.5%
|DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS
|Notes:
|(1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.
|(2) Reflects the reclassification of 86 homes and $70.1 million and 13 homes and $10.6 million of contract backlog as of April 30, 2024 from the consolidated Northeast and Southeast segments, respectively, to unconsolidated joint ventures. This is related to the assets and liabilities contributed to a joint venture the company entered into during the three months ended April 30, 2024.
| (3) Reflects the reclassification of 8 homes and $5.0 million of contract backlog as of January 31, 2025, from the consolidated West segment to unconsolidated joint ventures. This is related to the assets and liabilities
contributed to the joint venture the company entered into during the three months ended January 31, 2025.
|(4) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under“Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.
|HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.
|(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE)
|(SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY)
|Contracts (1)
|Deliveries
|Contract
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Backlog
|April 30,
|April 30,
|April 30,
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Northeast (2)
|(Unconsolidated Joint Ventures)
|Home
|138
|156
|(11.5)%
|117
|90
|30.0%
|303
|292
|3.8%
|(Excluding KSA JV)
|Dollars
|$
|86,848
|$
|123,347
|(29.6)%
|$
|89,824
|$
|65,531
|37.1%
|$
|207,233
|$
|238,635
|(13.2)%
|(DE, MD, NJ, OH, PA, VA, WV)
|Avg. Price
|$
|629,333
|$
|790,686
|(20.4)%
|$
|767,726
|$
|728,122
|5.4%
|$
|683,937
|$
|817,243
|(16.3)%
|Southeast (2)
|(Unconsolidated Joint Ventures)
|Home
|69
|60
|15.0%
|74
|69
|7.2%
|101
|195
|(48.2)%
|(FL, GA, SC)
|Dollars
|$
|49,410
|$
|35,503
|39.2%
|$
|46,138
|$
|44,243
|4.3%
|$
|79,906
|$
|117,650
|(32.1)%
|Avg. Price
|$
|716,087
|$
|591,717
|21.0%
|$
|623,486
|$
|641,203
|(2.8)%
|$
|791,149
|$
|603,333
|31.1%
|West
|(Unconsolidated Joint Ventures)
|Home
|24
|33
|(27.3)%
|16
|18
|(11.1)%
|23
|41
|(43.9)%
|(AZ, CA, TX)
|Dollars
|$
|13,219
|$
|16,538
|(20.1)%
|$
|8,533
|$
|9,237
|(7.6)%
|$
|12,718
|$
|19,622
|(35.2)%
|Avg. Price
|$
|550,792
|$
|501,152
|9.9%
|$
|533,313
|$
|513,167
|3.9%
|$
|552,937
|$
|478,585
|15.5%
|Unconsolidated Joint Ventures (2) (3)
|(Excluding KSA JV)
|Home
|231
|249
|(7.2)%
|207
|177
|16.9%
|427
|528
|(19.1)%
|Dollars
|$
|149,477
|$
|175,388
|(14.8)%
|$
|144,495
|$
|119,011
|21.4%
|$
|299,857
|$
|375,907
|(20.2)%
|Avg. Price
|$
|647,087
|$
|704,369
|(8.1)%
|$
|698,043
|$
|672,379
|3.8%
|$
|702,241
|$
|711,945
|(1.4)%
|KSA JV Only
|Home
|95
|30
|216.7%
|0
|5
|(100.0)%
|569
|105
|441.9%
|Dollars
|$
|24,660
|$
|7,133
|245.7%
|$
|0
|$
|1,238
|(100.0)%
|$
|139,292
|$
|19,853
|601.6%
|Avg. Price
|$
|259,579
|$
|237,767
|9.2%
|$
|0
|$
|247,600
|(100.0)%
|$
|244,801
|$
|189,076
|29.5%
|DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS
|Notes:
|(1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.
|(2) Reflects the reclassification of 86 homes and $70.1 million and 13 homes and $10.6 million of contract backlog as of April 30, 2024 from the consolidated Northeast and Southeast segments, respectively, to unconsolidated joint ventures. This is related to the assets and liabilities contributed to a joint venture the company entered into during the three months ended April 30, 2024.
|(3) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under“Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.
|HOVNANIAN ENTERPRISES, INC.
|(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT AVG. PRICE)
|(SEGMENT DATA UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES ONLY)
|Contracts (1)
|Deliveries
|Contract
|Six Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Backlog
|April 30,
|April 30,
|April 30,
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|Northeast (2)
|(Unconsolidated Joint Ventures)
|Home
|255
|227
|12.3%
|226
|181
|24.9%
|303
|292
|3.8%
|(Excluding KSA JV)
|Dollars
|$
|165,577
|$
|180,703
|(8.4)%
|$
|170,714
|$
|133,707
|27.7%
|$
|207,233
|$
|238,635
|(13.2)%
|(DE, MD, NJ, OH, PA, VA, WV)
|Avg. Price
|$
|649,322
|$
|796,048
|(18.4)%
|$
|755,372
|$
|738,713
|2.3%
|$
|683,937
|$
|817,243
|(16.3)%
|Southeast (2)
|(Unconsolidated Joint Ventures)
|Home
|136
|115
|18.3%
|153
|119
|28.6%
|101
|195
|(48.2)%
|(FL, GA, SC)
|Dollars
|$
|92,400
|$
|66,671
|38.6%
|$
|92,986
|$
|79,521
|16.9%
|$
|79,906
|$
|117,650
|(32.1)%
|Avg. Price
|$
|679,412
|$
|579,748
|17.2%
|$
|607,752
|$
|668,244
|(9.1)%
|$
|791,149
|$
|603,333
|31.1%
|West (3)
|(Unconsolidated Joint Ventures)
|Home
|35
|59
|(40.7)%
|25
|44
|(43.2)%
|23
|41
|(43.9)%
|(AZ, CA, TX)
|Dollars
|$
|18,985
|$
|28,119
|(32.5)%
|$
|12,571
|$
|22,718
|(44.7)%
|$
|12,718
|$
|19,622
|(35.2)%
|Avg. Price
|$
|542,429
|$
|476,593
|13.8%
|$
|502,840
|$
|516,318
|(2.6)%
|$
|552,957
|$
|478,585
|15.5%
|Unconsolidated Joint Ventures
|(Excluding KSA JV) (2) (3) (4)
|Home
|426
|401
|6.2%
|404
|344
|17.4%
|427
|528
|(19.1)%
|Dollars
|$
|276,962
|$
|275,493
|0.5%
|$
|276,271
|$
|235,946
|17.1%
|$
|299,857
|$
|375,907
|(20.2)%
|Avg. Price
|$
|650,146
|$
|687,015
|(5.4)%
|$
|683,839
|$
|685,890
|(0.3)%
|$
|702,241
|$
|711,945
|(1.4)%
|KSA JV Only
|Home
|293
|99
|196.0%
|0
|44
|(100.0)%
|569
|105
|441.9%
|Dollars
|$
|74,932
|$
|21,241
|252.8%
|$
|0
|$
|9,512
|(100.0)%
|$
|139,292
|$
|19,853
|601.6%
|Avg. Price
|$
|255,741
|$
|214,556
|19.2%
|$
|0
|$
|216,182
|(100.0)%
|$
|244,801
|$
|189,076
|29.5%
|DELIVERIES INCLUDE EXTRAS
|Notes:
|(1) Contracts are defined as new contracts signed during the period for the purchase of homes, less cancellations of prior contracts.
|(2) Reflects the reclassification of 86 homes and $70.1 million and 13 homes and $10.6 million of contract backlog as of April 30, 2024 from the consolidated Northeast and Southeast segments, respectively, to unconsolidated joint ventures. This is related to the assets and liabilities contributed to a joint venture the company entered into during the three months ended April 30, 2024.
| (3) Reflects the reclassification of 8 homes and $5.0 million of contract backlog as of January 31, 2025, from the consolidated West segment to unconsolidated joint ventures. This is related to the assets and liabilities
contributed to the joint venture the company entered into during the three months ended January 31, 2025.
|(4) Represents home deliveries, home revenues and average prices for our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures for the period. We provide this data as a supplement to our consolidated results as an indicator of the volume managed in our unconsolidated homebuilding joint ventures. Our proportionate share of the income or loss of unconsolidated homebuilding and land development joint ventures is reflected as a separate line item in our consolidated financial statements under“Income from unconsolidated joint ventures”.
|Contact:
|Brad G. O'Connor
|Jeffrey T. O'Keefe
|Chief Financial Officer
|Vice President, Investor Relations
|732-747-7800
|732-747-7800
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment