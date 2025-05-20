Simpliigence Expands Its Footprint With A New Office Opening In Indiranagar, Bangalore
With a strong presence already established in New York and Bangalore, Simpliigence is experiencing rapid growth, driven by its success in helping clients streamline sales, service, and operations, enhance customer experiences, and maximize their Salesforce investment. The new office further solidifies the company's expansion plans and reinforces its dedication to supporting businesses of all sizes & industries in adopting innovative technology solutions that drive measurable results.
The Bangalore office will serve as a hub for Simpliigence's growing team of certified Salesforce experts , providing a collaborative space designed for innovation, strategy development, and ensuring client success. It will support Simpliigence's mission of delivering personalized, flexible, and fast Salesforce implementations, while fostering an employee-first culture that values innovation, creativity, and excellence.
"We are excited to open our new office in one of Bangalore's most dynamic districts," said Raghu Seetharam , CEO at Simpliigence. "Bangalore is truly the heartbeat of IT ecosystem and this expansion not only highlights our commitment to providing tailored Salesforce solutions to businesses but also positions us for continued growth as we partner with more businesses looking to unlock the full potential of Salesforce."
The expansion into Indiranagar enhances Simpliigence's capacity to serve clients across various industries, offering a comprehensive suite of services including Salesforce advisory, integration, concierge support, custom development, strategic positioning, and capacity building. This move aligns with Simpliigence's vision to transform the way businesses manage their customer relationships and business operations using Salesforce ecosystem and other CRMs.
Simpliigence's Bangalore office is now open and ready to support businesses looking to optimize their Salesforce capabilities.
About Simpliigence:
Founded in 2020, Simpliigence is a Salesforce consulting firm focused on helping businesses implement, optimize, and manage the Salesforce platform. With a team of certified Salesforce professionals based in the USA, Canada, and India, Simpliigence specializes in delivering flexible, scalable, and cost-effective solutions that empower 150+ businesses to leverage the full potential of Salesforce.
