Doughlicious® Launches New MINIS: Salted Caramel Cookie Dough & Gelato Bites Now Available At Target

Available in over 1,600 locations across the U.S., this new cookie dough creation delivers all the crave-worthy satisfaction of Doughlicious' award-winning cookie dough & gelato bites in a perfectly poppable mini size. Each 5.07oz pack contains 12 bites of pure bliss, each containing only 40 calories.

Crème Brûlée in a Blissful Bite

Crafted in London and powered by British oats, Doughlicious MINIS are a celebration of premium, natural ingredients and hand-crafted quality. This new flavor creation features salted caramel cookie dough wrapped around dark salted caramel gelato, finished with a crunchy caramel cookie crumb. Think crème brûlée reimagined as a frozen snack-decadent, chewy, creamy, and utterly satisfying.

"MINIS are a natural evolution of our mission to make indulgence feel good," said Kathryn Bricken, Founder of Doughlicious. "This new size offers a fun, guilt-free way to treat yourself-whether you're sharing or savoring solo."

Whether you're a longtime fan or discovering Doughlicious for the first time, the new MINIS offer a rich, creamy, and satisfying experience like no other-now available in your local Target freezer aisle.

From ready-to-bake dough to frozen gelato bites, Doughlicious delivers handcrafted quality in every bite. To learn more about Doughlicious, please visit , or follow the brand on Instagram at @doughlicious_dough .

About Doughlicious The London Dough Co.:

Doughlicious is a proudly female-founded and operated business on a mission to redefine the cookie dough experience by creating the ultimate snackable treat. Focused on better-for-you ingredients and sustainable practices, the brand brings a fresh perspective to the frozen snack category. Doughlicious' Frozen Cookie Dough & Gelato Bites are certified gluten-free, free from added refined sugars and white bleached flour, and contain no artificial additives or preservatives. All frozen snacks are carefully crafted and produced at the brand's facility in London, England. Doughlicious products are available in over 10,000 retail stores across the US, the UK, and Australia. For more information, visit , Instagram and TikTok .

