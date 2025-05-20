Blue Yonder Named A Leader In The 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Warehouse Management Systems Report For 14Th Time In A Row

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Evaluation based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

Blue Yonder is recognized as a Leader in three Gartner Magic Quadrant reports in 2025 covering Supply Chain Planning Solutions, Transportation Management Systems and Warehouse Management Systems1

Blue Yonder , the leader in end-to-end digital supply chain transformations, has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the recently released 2025 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems2 (WMS) based on the Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

Blue Yonder attributes its success to the depth and breadth of its warehouse management solutions – powered by the Blue Yonder Platform . Blue Yonder recently delivered its next-generation warehouse management solutions as part of its Cognitive Solution s launch, combining 25 years of proven capabilities and a cloud-native platform in one solution. This next-generation solution allows for effortless scalability, low-code extensibility, no downtime code updates and streamlined access to AI and ML innovation. Businesses will dramatically improve warehouse efficiency with unprecedented adaptability and visibility, accelerated receipt and movement of goods, and optimized workforce performance. And it allows them to deliver optimized cost-to-serve metrics, in addition to reducing the cost per case metric within the warehouse.

Blue Yonder has been recognized as a Leader for the 14th time in a row in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)3.

“The warehouse is a pivotal component of the supply chain, so companies should look to enhance resilience and sustainability across their warehouse, transportation, and planning sectors to better meet customer needs,” said Wayne Usie, chief strategy officer, Blue Yonder.“Blue Yonder's supply chain solutions empower companies to coordinate sourcing, production, logistics, and network strategies within a unified platform. This comprehensive approach enables companies to effectively plan their network, warehouse, and labor capacities from start to finish, resulting in shortened lead times, improved service levels, optimized operational efficiencies, maximized business opportunities, and reduced costs.”

Enhanced Equipment Tracking: Utilizes computer vision and machine learning to automatically monitor equipment in the yard, improving efficiency and trailer prioritization, as well as gaining the ability to create a 3D yard map for operational visibility.

Advanced People-Robot Collaboration: Robotics performance tracking capabilities track autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) like labor resources, ensuring productivity and utilization. With automatic assignment reprocessing capabilities, warehouse managers can automatically attempt to reprocess failed or incorrect transactions to ensure data integrity.

Retail Store Replenishment Support From the Warehouse: Integrates capabilities like chase pick, garment on hanger, ratio pack and more for improved inventory visibility and picking efficiency, aiding retailers and logistics service providers in stock management and store inventory replenishment.

Returns Processing and Tracking: Offers visibility into Returns Merchandise Authorization (RMA), automating decisions for faster processing and quicker return of goods to sale.

Warehouse Ops Agent: Announced at ICON 2025 , the agent enhances daily warehouse operations by actively monitoring for changes in real-time and identifying important trends and causality for informed and impactful decision making

Blue Yonder's warehouse management solutions are shaped through decades of continuous product development to design the latest cutting-edge technology to meet the intricate needs of the world's most complex warehouse operations. Some of the new capabilities available soon include:

Blue Yonder's warehouse customers span 19 vertical industries, including consumer products, food & beverage, grocery, automotive, industrial, life-science, and logistics service providers. Blue Yonder has a solid history of delivering its warehouse management solutions to its customers through its strong partner ecosystem globally and its Blue Yonder Global Professional Services.

Blue Yonder recently announced a strategic agreement with GXO, the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, who will deploy new end-to-end logistics software solutions that will enhance speed, flexibility and predictability for its customers. Under this agreement, Blue Yonder will serve as one of GXO's preferred software solution providers for WMS, supporting GXO's rapid growth and need for seamless implementations at scale for clients across industries. Learn more in the joint press release here .

With this latest Gartner Warehouse Management System Magic Quadrant, Blue Yonder is one of only two evaluated companies recognized as a Leader in three Gartner Magic Quadrant reports covering Supply Chain Planning, Transportation Management Systems and Warehouse Management Systems 1.

Download a copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant reports at blueyonder/MQs

Learn more about Blue Yonder's warehouse management solutions and Blue Yonder Platform

Read our blog about why we are a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WMS

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, Simon Tunstall, Dwight Klappich, Rishabh Narang, Federica Stufano, 1 May 2025; Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems, Brock Johns, Oscar Sanchez Duran, Carly West, Manav Jain, 24 March 2025; Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Systems, Pia Orup Lund, Joe Graham, Caleb Thomson, Shane Brett, Eva Dawkins, 14 April 2025.

2Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, Simon Tunstall, Dwight Klappich, Rishabh Narang, Federica Stufano, 1 May 2025.

3 Blue Yonder was previously listed as JDA because the company rebranded in early 2020. Also, recognitions were in the post-JDA/RedPrairie acquisition timeframe announced in 2012.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Blue Yonder is the world leader in end-to-end digital supply chain transformation. With a unified, AI-driven platform and multi-tier network, Blue Yonder empowers businesses to operate sustainably, scale profitably, and delight their customers - all at machine speed. Blue Yonder's modern supply chain innovations and unmatched industry expertise help more than 3,000 retailers, manufacturers, and logistics service providers to confidently navigate supply chain complexity and disruption. blueyonder

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name“Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

###