Blue Yonder Named A Leader In The 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Warehouse Management Systems Report For 14Th Time In A Row
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Evaluation based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision
Blue Yonder is recognized as a Leader in three Gartner Magic Quadrant reports in 2025 covering Supply Chain Planning Solutions, Transportation Management Systems and Warehouse Management Systems1 DALLAS – May 20, 2025 – Blue Yonder , the leader in end-to-end digital supply chain transformations, has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the recently released 2025 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems2 (WMS) based on the Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Blue Yonder attributes its success to the depth and breadth of its warehouse management solutions – powered by the Blue Yonder Platform . Blue Yonder recently delivered its next-generation warehouse management solutions as part of its Cognitive Solution s launch, combining 25 years of proven capabilities and a cloud-native platform in one solution. This next-generation solution allows for effortless scalability, low-code extensibility, no downtime code updates and streamlined access to AI and ML innovation. Businesses will dramatically improve warehouse efficiency with unprecedented adaptability and visibility, accelerated receipt and movement of goods, and optimized workforce performance. And it allows them to deliver optimized cost-to-serve metrics, in addition to reducing the cost per case metric within the warehouse. Blue Yonder has been recognized as a Leader for the 14th time in a row in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)3. “The warehouse is a pivotal component of the supply chain, so companies should look to enhance resilience and sustainability across their warehouse, transportation, and planning sectors to better meet customer needs,” said Wayne Usie, chief strategy officer, Blue Yonder.“Blue Yonder's supply chain solutions empower companies to coordinate sourcing, production, logistics, and network strategies within a unified platform. This comprehensive approach enables companies to effectively plan their network, warehouse, and labor capacities from start to finish, resulting in shortened lead times, improved service levels, optimized operational efficiencies, maximized business opportunities, and reduced costs.” Blue Yonder's warehouse management solutions are shaped through decades of continuous product development to design the latest cutting-edge technology to meet the intricate needs of the world's most complex warehouse operations. Some of the new capabilities available soon include:
Enhanced Equipment Tracking: Utilizes computer vision and machine learning to automatically monitor equipment in the yard, improving efficiency and trailer prioritization, as well as gaining the ability to create a 3D yard map for operational visibility.
Advanced People-Robot Collaboration: Robotics performance tracking capabilities track autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) like labor resources, ensuring productivity and utilization. With automatic assignment reprocessing capabilities, warehouse managers can automatically attempt to reprocess failed or incorrect transactions to ensure data integrity.
Retail Store Replenishment Support From the Warehouse: Integrates capabilities like chase pick, garment on hanger, ratio pack and more for improved inventory visibility and picking efficiency, aiding retailers and logistics service providers in stock management and store inventory replenishment.
Returns Processing and Tracking: Offers visibility into Returns Merchandise Authorization (RMA), automating decisions for faster processing and quicker return of goods to sale.
Warehouse Ops Agent: Announced at ICON 2025 , the agent enhances daily warehouse operations by actively monitoring for changes in real-time and identifying important trends and causality for informed and impactful decision making
Download a copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant reports at blueyonder/MQs
Learn more about Blue Yonder's warehouse management solutions and Blue Yonder Platform
Read our blog about why we are a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WMS
