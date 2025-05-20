Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Copies Of Credentials Of Mauritania, Honduras Ambassadors
HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received on Monday a copy of the credentials of HE Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to the State of Qatar Mohamed Mohamed Abdullah Bebane, and HE Ambassador of the Republic of Honduras to the State of Qatar Blanca I. Zablah Bendeck.
HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the two ambassadors success in carrying out their duties, assuring them of all support to advance bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and their two countries to closer cooperation in various fields.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.
