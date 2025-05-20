Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Receives Copies Of Credentials Of Mauritania, Honduras Ambassadors


2025-05-20 05:00:14
(MENAFN- APO Group)


HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received on Monday a copy of the credentials of HE Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to the State of Qatar Mohamed Mohamed Abdullah Bebane, and HE Ambassador of the Republic of Honduras to the State of Qatar Blanca I. Zablah Bendeck.

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the two ambassadors success in carrying out their duties, assuring them of all support to advance bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and their two countries to closer cooperation in various fields.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

MENAFN20052025004934011406ID1109570600

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search