Sofiya Qureshi Row: Vijay Shah Stays Away From MP Cabinet Meet

Bhopal, May 20 (IANS) Eventually, Madhya Pradesh Tribal Welfare Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah opted to skip the cabinet meeting amid ongoing controversy surrounding his"offensive" remarks about senior Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

His decision to stay away comes in the wake of the Supreme Court's directive to form a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter. In compliance, the Director General of Police has formed a team of senior IPS officers: Pramod Verma, Inspector General (IGP) of Sagar; Kalyana Chakravarthy, Deputy Inspector General of the Special Armed Forces (SAF); and Vahini Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) in Dindori.

The historic Rajwada Palace in Indore became the focal point of political and cultural significance on Tuesday as the Madhya Pradesh cabinet convened a special meeting to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar -- the revered ruler of Indore.

The meeting organised in the Ganesh Hall of Rajwada aimed to honour her legacy and discuss key developmental initiatives for the state.

One of the key agenda items for the cabinet meeting was the presentation of the 'MP Metropolitan Planning and Development Act 2025.' Additionally, a budget of Rs 2,200 crore was earmarked for the construction of Advaita Lok, an Adi Shankar Museum in Omkareshwar.

The state's Vision Document 2047 was also set for discussion, divided into eight thematic groups.

The significance of Rajwada as a venue for ministerial deliberations dates back to 1945, when Yashwant Rao III presided over the last Council of Ministers meeting at this historic site.

In a parallel effort to preserve Indore's architectural heritage, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav led the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for the restoration of gardens at both Lalbagh Palace and Rajwada Palace. The Indore Municipal Corporation has allocated Rs 20 lakh for the beautification of these spaces.

Rajwada, a structure with a legacy spanning over two centuries, has witnessed the ebb and flow of history. It suffered damage during the 1984 riots, necessitating extensive restoration efforts decades later.

More recently, under the Smart City Project, the palace underwent a major refurbishment for Rs 20 crore, restoring its grandeur.

Ahilyabai Holkar, born into a distinguished Marathi Hindu family, was the daughter of Mankoji and Sushila Shinde from Chandi village, now part of Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra. Her father, a member of the Dhangar community, ensured she was raised in an environment steeped in tradition and virtue. Her rise to prominence was shaped by her association with Malhar Rao Holkar, a formidable commander in the army of Maratha Peshwa Baji Rao I and the ruler of Malwa. She later established Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh as the seat of the Holkar dynasty, leaving behind a legacy of governance and architectural marvels.