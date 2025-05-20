Xiaomi Gears Up To Launch YU7 SUV In Beijing

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Xiaomi is set to unveil its inaugural electric SUV, the YU7, at a launch event in Beijing on May 22, marking the company's 15th anniversary. The event, scheduled for 7 PM local time, will also feature the debut of Xiaomi's first in-house mobile processor, the Xring 01, alongside the 15S Pro smartphone and the 7 Ultra Tablet.

The YU7 represents Xiaomi's second foray into the electric vehicle market, following the SU7 sedan. Designed to compete with established models like Tesla's Model Y, the YU7 is built on Xiaomi's Modena platform and offers both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations. The vehicle measures 4,999 mm in length, 1,996 mm in width, and 1,600 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,000 mm.

Performance specifications indicate that the YU7 will be available in multiple trims. The rear-wheel-drive variant is powered by a single 235 kW motor, while the all-wheel-drive version combines a 220 kW front motor with a 288 kW rear motor, delivering a total output of 508 kW. The top speed for the high-performance model is reported at 253 km/h.

Battery options include a 96.3 kWh lithium iron phosphate pack supplied by FinDreams and a 101.7 kWh nickel manganese cobalt pack from CATL. Depending on the configuration, the YU7 offers a CLTC range between 670 km and 835 km. The vehicle supports both AC Type 2 and DC CCS charging standards and features adaptive air suspension, with wheel options ranging from 19 to 21 inches.

Interior features are expected to include a panoramic sunroof with triple-layer silver coating, providing 99.9% UV protection and 97.6% heat insulation. The cabin is designed to accommodate five passengers comfortably, with a focus on integrating Xiaomi's HyperOS for seamless connectivity across devices.

