Kuwait Amir Congratulates Nigeria On Nat'l Celebration
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of congratulations to the President of Nigeria Bola Ahmad Tinubu on the advent of his country's national day.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed deep wishes of good health and welfare to the President and his people. (end)
