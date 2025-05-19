Zelensky Says Dates For '1,000-For-1,000' Prisoner Exchange Already Being Discussed
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a briefing on Monday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
"Today, we are talking about the exchange of prisoners of war. There have also been signals from our side concerning political prisoners and journalists. I don't want to go into details now - exchanging children for soldiers, for example, I believe that's. [...] To be honest, we do not support that approach. Children should be returned unconditionally. This [exchanging children for military personnel] is unfair and outside the bounds of both law and the laws of war," he said.
He emphasized that a working group, led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, along with representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine and intelligence agencies, is handling the process on these principles.
"Today, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov contacted the Russian side - specifically, Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation at the negotiations in Turkey, regarding the 1,000-for-1,000 exchange format. They are currently working on the details," Zelensky added.
He noted that both sides, and especially Ukraine, are interested in carrying out the exchange.
"I believe that in the coming days or weeks, we'll see concrete results. The details and dates are already being discussed," Zelensky said.Read also: Umerov: step-by-step plan agreed for 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange
Umerov earlier commented on the negotiations with the Russian delegation in Istanbul, stating that a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange could take place in the near future.
On May 17, the Joint Center for Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners under the Security Service of Ukraine began preparatory steps for a potential 1,000-for-1,000 exchange.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment