EatProtein Launches New Plant Based (Vegan) Protein Powder Specifically Designed for Women's Wellness

London, UK - May 19, 2025 - EatProtein, the leading innovator in plant-based nutrition, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product: the Plant-Based Wellness Protein Powder, a comprehensive, women-focused vegan supplement crafted to support strength, vitality, gut health and overall well-being.

This all-in-one, scientifically formulated powder uniquely combines high-quality pea protein with natural ingredients known for their health benefits, delivering more than just a protein boost. It's designed to empower women to feel stronger, more energized, and balanced every day.

“Our new vegan protein powder is a game-changer for women seeking a delicious, clean supplement tailored to their specific health needs,” says Becky Lovelock, head of Social Media EatProtein.“It's packed with functional ingredients like DHA Omega-3 for brain health, live cultures and fibre for gut wellness, and vital vitamins and minerals to support hormonal balance and reduce fatigue - all without artificial flavours or common allergens.”

Becky Lovelock, Head of Social Media at EatProtein, adds,“We wanted to create a product that genuinely caters to women's health. It's not just about providing protein; it's about supporting overall well-being in a way that's easy and enjoyable to incorporate into daily life. We believe our new Wellness Protein Powder will inspire women to prioritize their health and feel empowered every day.”

Key features of the Plant-Based Wellness Protein Powder include:



20g of high-quality Pea Protein Isolate: Supports muscle growth and recovery with fast absorption.

Gut-friendly fibres and live cultures: Chicory root inulin and probiotics promote digestive health.

Quick energy from Coconut MCT Oil Powder: Provides sustainable, immediate fuel.

Essential nutrients: DHA Omega-3, B6, B12, magnesium, and folic acid help regulate hormones, boost energy, and enhance cognitive function. All-natural, allergen-free: Dairy-free, gluten-free, soy-free, with no artificial flavours, sweeteners, or added sugars.

Specifically designed for women's unique health needs, this nourishing plant-based shake seamlessly integrates into any daily routine: just add 30g of powder to 250ml water or plant-based milk, shake, and enjoy.

About EatProtein's Plant-Based Wellness Protein Powder

Every scoop delivers a balanced blend of nutrients aimed at elevating female health from within. Its comprehensive formula supports energy, digestion, mental clarity, and hormonal balance, making it an essential addition to health-conscious lifestyles.

For more information, visit EatProtein's website .

About EatProtein

EatProtein is committed to creating high-quality, plant-based supplements that empower individuals to achieve their health and fitness goals naturally and sustainably.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Lovelock

Email: ...

Phone: 01782 479331