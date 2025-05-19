Ellis Martin Report: Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) CEO Shawn Singh - A Revolutionary Fast Acting Nasal Spray Targeting Social Anxiety Disorder

In this compelling episode of The Ellis Martin Report, host Ellis Martin interviews Shawn Singh, CEO of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) - a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company transforming the treatment landscape for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

What You'll Learn in This Interview:

Breakthroughs in Mental Health Treatment

Singh explains VistaGen's lead drug candidates - particularly Fasedienol (PH94B) and PH10 - highlighting their rapid-onset mechanisms and how they differ from traditional SSRIs and benzodiazepines. These new therapies offer on-demand relief without the side effects of sedation or addiction.

FDA Fast Track Designation & Clinical Progress

VistaGen has earned FDA Fast Track designation for multiple drug candidates, including Fasedienol for Social Anxiety Disorder. Singh discusses the positive data from the PALISADE-2 Phase 3 study, which showed statistically significant results with a single dose. He outlines the company's strategy to move toward an NDA filing in 2025, backed by a robust data package.

Massive Market Opportunity

Singh explains how the addressable market for VistaGen's therapies could exceed $10 billion, driven by demand for alternatives to traditional anxiety and depression treatments. Conditions like Social Anxiety Disorder, affecting over 25 million people in the U.S., remain vastly underserved by current medications.

Strategic Positioning in a Mental Health Revolution

The conversation explores VistaGen's position in a rapidly evolving field of precision psychiatry, where neuroscience-based diagnostics and targeted therapies are poised to replace decades-old "trial-and-error" treatment approaches. Singh notes parallels to the oncology sector's transformation over the last 20 years.

A Strong Foundation for Growth

Singh discusses VistaGen's clean capital structure, recent fundraising successes, NASDAQ compliance, and an impressive board of directors with deep experience in biotech, pharma, and finance. With no current debt and growing institutional interest, the company is strategically positioned for long-term value creation.

Vision for the Future

With over 20 years of biotech leadership, Singh shares his personal commitment to mental health innovation and his belief that VistaGen's platform can deliver therapies that work better and faster, with fewer side effects, and improve millions of lives.

Key Drug Candidates:

Fasedienol (PH94B) - On-demand nasal spray for social anxiety disorder and adjustment disorder PH10 - Rapid-acting intranasal treatment for depression AV-101 - NMDA receptor modulator with potential in multiple CNS conditions

The Mental Health Crisis:

VistaGen is addressing a growing mental health crisis that affects 1 in 5 adults globally. With rising demand for safer, more effective treatments, VistaGen is leading the charge with science-driven innovation aimed at unlocking mental wellness.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) is pioneering a new generation of fast-acting, non-sedating, non-addictive medications targeting mental health conditions like social anxiety disorder, major depressive disorder, postpartum depression, and adjustment disorder. The company's pipeline includes innovative drugs that modulate the NMDA receptor and activate the neurokinin-1 receptor - mechanisms with the potential to shift paradigms in psychiatry.

