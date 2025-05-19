Yank Technologies Selected For Prestigious NASA Phase II Contract For Dust-Tolerant Resonant Connectors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dust-Tolerant Resonant Connectors are extremely efficient interlocking coils for robust power transmission on the Moon and Mars. They are completely insulated with no exposed conductive terminals to operate effectively in extremely dusty and dirty environments, making them ideal for space exploration. With the extreme conditions of the Moon and Mars, traditional connectors are subject to unreliable mating and physical wear and tear over time. Dust-Tolerant Resonant Connectors are designed to withstand the roughest environmental conditions.

Leveraging their wireless power expertise, Yank Technologies has successfully delivered Dust-Tolerant Resonant Connectors to NASA and will be advancing these products for future NASA missions. Yank Technologies develops customizable wireless power solutions for industrial, automotive, consumer, and space applications. With eighteen patents granted and approximately fifty pending, Yank Technologies eliminates unreliable electrical connections to strengthen durability, increase operational efficiency, and enable new product features. Their industrial solutions enhance robotic autonomy in factories by charging AMRs enroute to reduce downtime and by wirelessly powering and communicating quality control test functions in real-time. They also develop functionally expandable wireless power solutions to enable new product features in next-generation vehicle interiors. These solutions decrease assembly and warranty costs by eliminating complex wire harness connections enabling new features like seamless door removal and complete cockpit reconfiguration. Furthermore, Yank Technologies is reimagining the consumer experiences by charging multiple electronics over the air, in cupholders, and on table-tops.

For the 2025 fiscal year, the US House of Representatives allocated $7.8 billion to NASA's Artemis I Program to return humans to the moon. With the increasing demand in Moon exploration, Yank Technologies has the opportunity to expand their wireless power ecosystem for space applications.

With this Phase II contract, Yank Technologies will advance their Dust-Tolerant Resonant Connector system for power transmission lines and umbilical products from landers on the Moon and Mars. The Phase II development will optimize the size, weight, and power for kilowatt applications and will be verified with lunar and planetary regolith to be infused into upcoming NASA missions.

"With this follow-on NASA Phase II contract, we will prepare Dust-Tolerant Resonant Connectors for a variety of power interfacing solutions for NASA to establish long-lasting habitats on the Moon and Mars," said Josh Yank, CEO of Yank Technologies.

