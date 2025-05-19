Medstar Health Kicks Off National Safe Sun Week With Tips For Safe Sunning, Sweating, And Splashing

According to MedStar Health's new national survey, almost 40% of Americans say they do not reapply sunscreen as often as they should - which is every two hours according to physicians. The most common reason why? More than one in four say they simply forget.

"With so much going on in the summer, sunscreen may not always feel like a top priority. It needs to be," said Allison Larson, MD , physician executive chair of Dermatology with MedStar Health. "Let's make this summer the one to remember! Especially for our children who are put at greater risk of skin cancer later in life if they suffer even just one bad sunburn as a child."

Dr. Larson encourages parents to consider these tips for making sunscreen a daily routine for children:



Apply sunscreen 30 minutes before sending your kids outside.

Be thorough in your sunscreen application, spreading it generously on any areas of the skin that will be exposed to the sun.

Reapply every two hours or any time after your child swims or sweats.

Send sunscreen with your child to school or camp to apply before they spend time outside, even if only for a few minutes.

Sing a silly song with your child to make the process fun. Avoid sun altogether for babies.

Heat illness is a top concern

Survey respondents named heat illness or dehydration as their top summer concern (35%), topping sun burns (28%) and bug bites (20%). However, few can identify all of the symptoms (20%), risk factors (18%) or types of heat illnesses (16%).

Heat illnesses include heat stroke, exhaustion, rash, cramps, and syncope. Anyone with altered mental status (such as confusion, collapse, seizure, loss of consciousness, slurred speech), very high body temperature, or hot dry skin with profuse sweating should receive immediate medical care.

Strategies to avoid heat illness include:



Drinking plenty of fluids.

Seeking shade or shelter during the hottest times of the day.

Wearing loose-fitting or lightweight clothing.

Protecting against sunburn.

Getting acclimated to hot weather. Knowing if you're at increased risk due to other factors.

Making a splash, safely!

Sun safety also means pool and water safety. More than seven in 10 survey respondents require children to use a life jacket or floatation device in and around open water. However, far fewer say they always swim with a lifeguard present at the beach (27%) or the pool (31%).

"We always recommend swimming under lifeguard supervision, when possible," said Amanda Joy , PA-C, associate medical director of MedStar Health Urgent Care. "Their quick response abilities and injury prevention skills can keep you from spending your vacation in the urgent care or emergency department."

Clinicians are also throwing cold water on common misconceptions that could lead to improper treatment of water injuries. Take jellyfish stings - 44% say they believe urine can effectively treat a sting. While it's the most popular response, clinicians say, "Not true!" Rinsing with seawater and then immersing the sting in hot water to relieve pain and deactivate venom remains the best strategy.

This year's National Safe Sun Week runs Monday, May 19, through Memorial Day on Monday, May 26.

Check out our "Sunshine Beats & Sunscreen Repeats" playlist on Spotify! Add this playlist to your library as your reminder to reapply all summer long.

