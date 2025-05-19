Cineverse Accelerates Technology Monetization, Launches Technology Group To Drive AI Innovation And Rapid Commercial Expansion

Veteran Technologist Tony Huidor Named President of Technology and Chief Product Officer

Company Advances its Mission to Modernize the Global Entertainment Infrastructure and Build the Next Generation of AI-Powered Tools for the Industry

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS ), a next-generation entertainment studio, today announced the formation of the Cineverse Technology Group , a dedicated division focused on rapidly scaling its technology monetization efforts and accelerating AI-driven innovation across the global entertainment ecosystem.

As part of this initiative, the Company has promoted Tony Huidor-an accomplished media technology executive with deep experience in product innovation and a decade of leadership at Cineverse-to the newly created role of President of Technology, while also serving as Chief Product Officer.

MatchpointTM , Cineverse's award-winning media supply chain platform, is already a cornerstone of the Company's business operations and a critical solutions provider for many of its largest partners. By automating complex workflows, streamlining content delivery, and driving significant cost efficiencies, Matchpoint powers one of the most advanced and scalable content distribution infrastructures in the industry today.

With the Matchpoint suite having achieved a high level of product maturity, the newly formed Technology Group will aggressively expand Matchpoint's commercial licensing partnerships, targeting large media companies and studios that want effective modern infrastructure and are urgently seeking significant operational cost savings.

Driving Margin Expansion and Operational Efficiencies at Scale

Cineverse has already demonstrated the power of its technology by driving significant margin expansion and cost efficiencies within its operations, delivering higher profitability and faster time-to-market for its content offerings. Now, through the expanded commercialization of Matchpoint and its AI-driven solutions, Cineverse is enabling partners across the entertainment industry to achieve similar results: lower content delivery costs, streamlined operations, and enhanced profitability.

" We're not talking about theoretical solutions-we're already powering a massive business for ourselves and our partners with Matchpoint," said Chris McGurk, Chairman and CEO of Cineverse. "The next phase is about scaling this success even further. At the same time, Tony and the Technology Group, including our industry-leading team of engineers at Cineverse India, are pushing the boundaries of what's possible with AI-developing tools that will fundamentally change how content is created, distributed, and monetized across the entertainment value chain."

Advancing AI Innovation to Power the Next Era of Entertainment

Building on the successful development of cineSearch-Cineverse's AI-powered content discovery platform-the Technology Group is actively creating new AI-driven solutions to optimize decision-making, profitability, and operational efficiency across every stage of the entertainment lifecycle. These initiatives are powered by the company's robust internal data resources and deep industry expertise, enabling Cineverse to deliver highly targeted and practical solutions.

Current AI initiatives include:



Content Performance Forecasting and AI-Assisted Greenlighting

Automated AI-Driven Marketing and Highly-Segmented Audience Targeting

Advanced Content Valuation and Rights Optimization Tools

AI-Powered Localization and Accessibility Enhancements Real-Time Programmatic Ad Optimization through the C360 Platform

Tony Huidor: A Proven Innovator at the Helm of Cineverse's Technology Vision

With more than 30 years of experience driving technology and product innovation at some of the world's most recognized media companies-including Universal Music Group and The Walt Disney Company-Tony Huidor brings unmatched expertise to this expanded leadership role. Over the past decade at Cineverse, he has been instrumental in building and scaling the Matchpoint platform, pioneering the use of AI and machine learning to address critical industry challenges, and developing the company's proprietary ad-tech capabilities.

"Our mission is simple-deliver practical, high-impact technology solutions that drive revenue growth and profitability for both Cineverse and our partners," said Huidor. "With the proven success of Matchpoint and our expanding portfolio of AI-driven tools, we're building the infrastructure and capabilities that define the next generation of entertainment."

This news follows the announcement that Cineverse has created a new Motion Pictures Group , headed by Chief Motion Pictures Officer Yolanda Macias, and has renewed and extended agreements with its C-team, solidifying leadership for the years to come.

About Cineverse Technology Group

Cineverse develops proprietary technology that powers the future of entertainment, leveraging the Company's position as a pioneer in the video streaming industry along with the industry-leading strength of its development team in India. This team has dedicated years to building and refining technology solutions that have pioneered streaming content management and distribution while leaning into advances in AI to set the company apart from the competition. This includes the creation of MatchpointTM, an award-winning media supply chain service that is radically changing the way content is managed and delivered. Matchpoint has replaced today's expensive, and labor-intensive video content processes with a fully transparent, automated workflow that significantly reduces costs, eliminates human error, and effortlessly facilitates content ingestion with delivery across multiple platforms and distribution models. The Company's cineSearch is an AI-powered search and discovery tool for film and television that makes deciding what to watch as entertaining as the entertainment itself. Additionally, the C360 programmatic audience network and ad-tech platform provides brands the opportunity to target and reach key fandoms wherever they are.

About Cineverse

Cineverse (Nasdaq: CNVS ) is a next-generation entertainment studio that empowers creators and entertains fans with a wide breadth of content through the power of technology. It has developed a new blueprint for delivering entertainment experiences to passionate audiences and results for its partners with unprecedented efficiency, and distributes more than 71,000 premium films, series, and podcasts. Cineverse connects fans with bold, authentic, independent stories. Properties include the history , dozens of streaming fandom channels, a premier podcast network, top horror destination Bloody Disgusting, and more. Powering visionary storytelling with cutting-edge innovation, Cineverse's proprietary streaming tools and AI technology drive revenue and reach to redefine the next era of entertainment. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" cinevers .

CONTACTS

For Media, The Lippin Group for Cineverse

[email protected]

For Investors, Julie Milstead

[email protected]

SOURCE Cineverse Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED