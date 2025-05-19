New Survey From American Student Assistance Reveals Teens' Attitudes Toward Life After High School

BOSTON, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new nationwide survey from American Student Assistance® (ASA) of 3,000+ students in the seventh through 12th grades gives insights into teens' plans after high school. ASA is a national nonprofit changing the way kids learn about careers and prepare for their futures. The research, "Next Steps: An Analysis of Teens' Post-High School Plans ," uncovers evolving trends in teenagers' attitudes, perceptions, and decision-making about their post-high school plans.

"This analysis of teens' post high school plans reveals shifts in students' thinking and planning. We need to change the way we help young people navigate the complex and evolving landscape of education and career options," said Julie Lammers, Executive Vice President, ASA. "Starting in middle school, our young people need early access to opportunities that empowers them to explore careers that match their interests and strengths; hands-on, skills-based experiences in high school; and information and resources to navigate their path to postsecondary education and career. All of this will enable them to graduate informed, confident, and empowered about what they want to do with their futures."

The survey offers notable findings regarding parental influence on teens' planning, perceptions of nondegree pathways like trade or technical school, apprenticeships, and certificate programs, and a continued drop-off in kids' plans to go to college immediately after high school graduation. Key findings include:

Nearly half of all students said they aren't interested in going to college, with just 45% saying two- or four-year college was their most likely next step. Meanwhile 38% of teens said they were considering trade or technical schools, apprenticeships, and technical bootcamp programs, although only 14% say that such a path is their most likely next step.A vast majority (82%) of teens said their parents agree with their plans to go to four-year college, while only 66% said parents supported plans to pursue a nondegree route. In fact, teens reported parents were actually more supportive (70%) of foregoing education altogether right after high school vs. pursuing a nondegree program.Nearly one quarter (23%) said they have no immediate plans to continue formal education or training upon graduation. Teens not planning to continue education after high school indicated they were thinking of beginning full-time work, entering a family business, starting their own business, or joining the military.In recent years policymakers, educators, employers, and other stakeholders have pushed to make career-connected learning a more prominent feature of our education to workforce system. Survey results say it's paying off. Agreement with the statement "my school provides me with the right resources to plan for my next steps after high school" grew from just 59% in 2018, to 63% in 2021, to 82% in 2024. Notably, the largest increase occurred at the middle school level, where confidence in in-school planning resources jumped from 60% in 2018 to 90% in 2024.Boys and girls are equally interested in college when they're in middle school, but by high school, more than half (53%) of girls say they're likely to attend college compared to just 39% of boys. The gender gap is smaller when it comes to nondegree pathways: 15% of high school boys say they will likely attend vocational/trade school, participate in an apprenticeship, or take a certificate program, compared to 10% of high school girls.Urban teens were least likely (39%) to say they plan to go to college. Suburban teens are much more likely to plan to attend a college program (64%) while 46% of rural students planned on college.More than half (54%) of Black teens and 51% of Hispanic youth are planning to go to college, compared to 42% of White teens.

Survey Methodology

This report summarizes the results of a quantitative, online survey of U.S. youth ages 13-18 in the seventh through 12th grades. The study was fielded in December 2024 with 3,057 total respondents. The sample was nationally-representative on age, gender, race/ethnicity, and region of the U.S.

This report is part of ASA's Youth Career Readiness Outlook, a new research series exploring what it means to be ready for life after high school from the perspectives of young people and the adults who support them-parents, educators, and employers. Drawing on ASA's primary research, each report will examine key aspects of teen career readiness, including education plans, skill-building, and career aspirations. Together, the series offers a comprehensive look at how today's youth are navigating their paths toward the future.

About American Student Assistance

American Student Assistance® (ASA) is a national nonprofit at the forefront of changing the way kids learn about careers and prepare for their futures through access to career readiness information and experiences for all. ASA helps middle and high school students to know themselves-their strengths and their interests-and understand their education and career options so that they can make informed decisions. ASA fulfills its mission-in schools and beyond the classroom-by providing free digital experiences, including Futurescape®, Next VoiceTM, and EvolveMe®, directly to millions of students, and through advocacy, impact investing, research, thought leadership, and philanthropic support for educators, intermediaries, and others. ASA fosters a generation of confident, crisis-proof young people who are ready for whatever path comes next after high school. To learn more about ASA, visit .

SOURCE American Student Assistance (ASA)

