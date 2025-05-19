Viomi Unveils Next-Generation Mineral Water Purifiers, Leading Household Drinking Water Into The Era Of Pure Mineral Water
To better meet the growing consumer demand for mineral-rich water at home, Viomi established the Kunlun Mineral Technology Research Center, investing over RMB100 million in the past three years. Collaborating with China University of Geosciences, the research team traveled extensively across China's renowned mountain regions, ultimately selecting Kunlun natural ore as the core material of the purifier. At the heart of the Kunlun 4 Pro is the Kunlun Filter, which employs a 7+1 level fine filtration system. This technology effectively removes over 100 harmful substances while enriching the water with six beneficial minerals: strontium, sodium, magnesium, potassium, calcium, and metasilicic acid, closely mimicking the composition of natural mineral spring water.
In addition, Viomi has established four industry-leading standards for“pure mineral water.” First, the purifier utilizes meticulously selected raw materials, incorporating natural mineral ore in the filter to replicate mineral-rich water containing six essential minerals. Second, it features an AI-powered slow-release system that visibly and gradually releases these six minerals over time. Third, the device offers real-time pH monitoring with a slightly alkaline profile. Lastly, the product has achieved both“Excellent Water Quality” and“Maternal and Infant Mineral Grade” certifications. These standards underscore the purifier's safety and suitability for sensitive populations and the broader market, driving industry upgrade and leading the water purification sector towards a healthier, smarter, and higher-quality direction.
At the launch event, Viomi also showcased the industry's first“Group Standard for Household and Similar Use Maternal and Infant Mineral Water Purifiers,” jointly developed with the China Inspection and Testing Society and the China Household Electrical Appliances Research Institute. The Kunlun 4 Pro is the first product to obtain this certification, further emphasizing its safety and healthfulness for vulnerable groups.
Looking ahead, Viomi remains committed to advancing AI-driven water purification technology, aiming to lead the evolution of household mineral water and provide consumers with healthier, smarter drinking experiences for years to come.
About Viomi Technology
Viomi's mission is“AI for Better water,” utilizing AI technology to provide better drinking water solutions for households worldwide.
As an industry-leading technology company in home water solutions, Viomi has developed a distinctive“Equipment + Consumables” business model. By leveraging its expertise in AI technology, intelligent hardware and software development, the Company simplifies filter replacement and enhances water quality monitoring, thereby increasing the filter replacement rate. Its continuous technological innovations extend filter lifespan and lower user costs, promoting the adoption of water purifiers and supporting a healthy lifestyle while effectively addressing the rising global demand for cleaner, fresher and healthier drinking water. The Company operates a world-leading“Water Purifier Gigafactory” with an integrated industrial chain that boasts optimal efficiency and facilitates continuous breakthroughs in water purification. This state-of-the-art facility enables Viomi to achieve economies of scale and accelerate the global popularization of residential water filtration.
