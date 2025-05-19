403
Putin declares Russia will remain steadfast defender against Nazism
(MENAFN) President Vladimir Putin declared that Russia will remain a steadfast defender against Nazism, Russophobia, and anti-Semitism during his address at the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Soviet triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II.
“Russia has always been, and will continue to be, a stronghold against Nazism and hatred,” Putin said. He pledged ongoing resistance to extremist ideologies, emphasizing that Russia’s current military actions are supported by the nation and aimed at countering those he accused of promoting neo-Nazi beliefs in Ukraine.
Putin underscored the importance of remembering the sacrifices made during World War II, asserting that Russia will never tolerate the distortion of historical facts or the vilification of those who secured peace for future generations. He called on the nation to remain united in protecting its historical heritage, values, and national interests.
This year’s parade featured over 11,500 personnel from Russia’s military and other security agencies. Foreign contingents from 13 countries, including China, Belarus, Egypt, Vietnam, and Kazakhstan, also participated. Leaders from 29 nations and World War II veterans from various countries, including the U.S. and Israel, attended the celebration as honored guests.
