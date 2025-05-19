SourceLess Inc. Announces Launch of Private Pre-IPO Round 2

This initiative provides registered participants with an opportunity to support the next phase of the company's development.

DELAWARE, DE, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SourceLess Inc., a technology company specializing in decentralized infrastructure and blockchain-integrated digital solutions, is pleased to announce the opening of its Private Pre-IPO Round 2 .The round officially opens on May 15, 2025, and will remain active for a period of 30 calendar days. To participate, interested parties must complete a registration process and sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) to ensure confidentiality and regulatory alignment.Participation Details- Start Date: May 15, 2025- Duration: 30 calendar days- Format: Private, by registration- Requirement: Execution of a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA)Participation Process:- Visit to download the NDA.- Complete and sign the NDA (electronically or manually).- Upload the signed NDA using the secure form on the same page.Submissions will be reviewed internally. Only eligible and properly registered individuals or organizations will be contacted regarding next steps.About SourceLess Inc.SourceLess Inc. is developing a hybrid decentralized architecture that combines elements of Web3 with enhanced user accessibility. Its goal is to support secure data management, private communication, and interoperable identity systems through blockchain technology.Key components of the SourceLess ecosystem include:- STR – Personalized blockchain-based domain identifiers used to represent digital identities.- STR – A private, encrypted communication app offering blockchain-level privacy and utility features.- Ccoin Finance – A platform focused on tools that support digital asset operations within the SourceLess environment.- ARES AI – A multilingual and context-aware artificial intelligence engine integrated across services.- SLNN (SourceLess Network Nodes) – A foundational mesh layer for distributed internet access and node validation.The company aims to support transparent, efficient, and user-centered digital solutions by integrating these components into a broader decentralized network.Legal and Disclosure NotesThis announcement is for informational purposes only and does not represent a public offering or solicitation to purchase securities. Participation in the Private Pre-IPO Round is limited to qualified parties and is subject to NDA execution, internal evaluation, and approval by SourceLess Inc.No guarantees or future projections are made regarding business outcomes. The company remains committed to adhering to relevant laws and regulations throughout all funding and operational processes.Further Information and ContactFor access to the registration materials or to submit a completed NDA, please visit:

Elliot Carrington

Bussiness Media

+44 7577 002240

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.