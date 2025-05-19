Trax Surgical Receives FDA 510(K) Clearance For Nitinol Staple System
The LINKT Compression Staple System is an improvement over some outdated designs that lack the ability to adjust the staple prior to implantation. The LINKT System features an adjustable inserter that allows the surgeon to open and close the staple's legs for easy insertion. Multiple staples can be deployed with an appropriately sized inserter, which is also used to properly seat the implant, or to remove and reposition it.
The company's nitinol staples have a slightly curved bridge designed to provide more even compression across the fusion site and feature toothed legs for secure fixation. LINKT Staples are available in multiple bridge widths and leg lengths. The LINKT system is comprised of staples sold individually in sterile packaging, and sterile deployment kits comprised of a drill, drill guide, locating pins, and inserter.
About Trax Surgical
Trax Surgical manufactures innovative medical instrumentation and implant devices for surgical procedures involving the upper and lower extremities. They engineer premium medical products with patient comfort and durability in mind for internal fixation, reconstruction, and more. Bone and fracture repair products from Trax Surgical are quality-assured and certified to industry standards. The Trax Compression Screw System was initially developed by Primo Medical Group. Trax Surgical partners with Primo Medical Group to deliver innovative new products and medical devices certified to industry standards for surgical procedures.
About Primo Medical Group
Primo Medical Group offers the most comprehensive outsourcing solutions for the medical device market, including OEM product distribution services, engineering services, precision component production, finished goods assembly, medical device refurbishment, reusable surgical kit management and complete supply chain management. Established in 1953, Primo Medical Group is a privately held company with five facilities in Massachusetts. Primo Medical Group is an FDA Registered Contract Manufacturer and is compliant with FDA Quality Systems Regulations. Primo Medical Group is also ISO 13485:2016 certified and is a registered manufacturer with the Office of Defense Trade Controls Compliance. Over the past 24 years Primo Medical Group has incubated and co-funded several new technologies including Angiolink, (acquired by Medtronic), Arthrosurface, Spirus Medical, (acquired by Olympus), Cardiosolutions, Saphena Medical (Acquired in 2024), Versago Vascular Access, Trax Surgical, and Solid State Marine.
Contact:
Andrea Patisteas
Senior Executive Vice President
Trax Surgical
SOURCE Trax Surgical
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment