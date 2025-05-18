Al-Sisi Meets Trump's Adviser To Discuss Gaza Ceasefire, Regional Stability

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met on Sunday with Massad Boulos, Senior Adviser to US President Donald Trump on Arab, Middle Eastern, and African Affairs, to discuss bilateral relations and pressing regional issues, including the ongoing war in Gaza and developments in Libya, Lebanon, Sudan, and Yemen.

The high-level talks were attended by Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and General Intelligence Chief Hassan Rashad. The US delegation included Ambassador Herro Mustafa, the US envoy to Cairo, and Joshua Harris, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for North Africa.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Mohamed El-Shennawy, Boulos conveyed greetings from President Trump. President Al-Sisi, in turn, reaffirmed the strength of strategic ties between Egypt and the United States, and reiterated Cairo's commitment to enhancing cooperation across multiple areas of mutual interest.

At the center of the discussions was the escalating conflict in Gaza. President Al-Sisi called for an immediate ceasefire and stressed the urgent need to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians. He highlighted the importance of ongoing mediation efforts led by Egypt, the US, and Qatar, and expressed Egypt's readiness to maintain close coordination with Washington moving forward.

Boulos reaffirmed the Trump administration's commitment to continued collaboration with Egypt in restoring regional stability, emphasizing that such efforts align with the broader interests of all stakeholders.

The two sides also discussed the protracted crisis in Libya. President Al-Sisi reiterated Egypt's support for a Libyan-led political process, stressing the importance of unifying the country's political institutions and forming a credible government capable of organizing simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections. He emphasized Egypt's direct stake in Libya's stability, given their shared border and intertwined security interests.

Further talks addressed developments in Lebanon, Sudan, and Yemen, with both parties underscoring the need to safeguard the sovereignty, unity, and resources of these nations.

The meeting also included a broader review of developments across the African continent, particularly in the Horn of Africa and the Sahel. Discussions focused on strategies to promote long-term stability, strengthen state institutions, and address mounting geopolitical and environmental challenges.

The visit comes amid a rapidly deteriorating situation in Gaza, as regional and international actors-including Egypt and the United States-intensify efforts to broker a ceasefire and avert further humanitarian catastrophe.