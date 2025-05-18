Qatar International Court Hosts Legal Seminar On Addressing Civil Fraud In Commercial Transactions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC) hosted a seminar titled Untangling Civil Fraud in Commercial Transactions, addressing the critical issue of misrepresentations and non-disclosures in commercial transactions, highlighting how such practices can lead to significant financial losses and civil and/or criminal fraud.



Held in collaboration with LexisNexis Middle East and in partnership with Five Pillars Law Firm, the seminar's panel featured distinguished speakers who explored key pressure points within commercial transactions where the risk of misrepresentation is greatest and provided insights into how such risks may be mitigated.



Commenting on the seminar, Registrar of QICDRC, Umar Azmeh, who moderated the session, stated: "With Qatar's dynamic economic expansion, ensuring transparency and integrity in transactions is more important than ever. Today's discussion highlighted both the challenges and proactive strategies needed to support sustainable commercial practices."



Adding her perspective, Judge at QICDRC, Dr. Muna Al Marzouqi said: "Effective legal frameworks are essential to foster trust and confidence in commercial dealings. By addressing vulnerabilities to fraud, we help reinforce Qatar's position as a leading centre for international commerce and dispute resolution."



Comprised of the Civil and Commercial Court of the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) and the QFC Regulatory Tribunal), QICDRC was established by QFC Law No. 7 of 2005 (as amended) as part of the State of Qatar's initiative to build a world-class international financial centre. Designed to meet international standards in dispute resolution, QICDRC is part of the Qatar Financial Centre's strategy to attract international business and financial services to Qatar. QICDRC provides a modern, specialist civil and commercial court designed to hear cases quickly, economically and in front of internationally renowned, independent judges.