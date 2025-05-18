Azerbaijani Music Shines At Rome's International Museum Night 2025
Azernews reports, citing Azertag, that with the support of the Cultural Center operating under the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy, a program was held at the“Sala Santa Rita” hall in central Rome. The event began with Deputy Director of the Center, Gulnar Taghizadeh, introducing the musicians. Then, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Italy, Rashad Aslanov, delivered a speech, noting that the event was organized within the framework of “Museum Night 2025,” an initiative of the Rome Municipality. He emphasized the uniqueness of Azerbaijan's national musical heritage and expressed confidence that the concert program would delight the audience.
Titled“The Magical Night of Azerbaijani Tar,” the two-part program featured renowned musicians – Shahriyar Imanov (tar), Shukur Aliyev (percussion), and Ilgar Aliyev (keyboard) – who blended traditional and contemporary elements of Azerbaijani music and also performed pieces from world music. The concert drew significant interest from both locals and visitors of the capital.
It is worth noting that this is the third consecutive year that Azerbaijan has participated in the traditional“Museum Night.” In Rome, this event series has been held for the 15th time,
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- BC.GAME Launches Phase 2 Of Social Mining Campaign, Expanding Ecosystem Engagement With $BC Token
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- BTSE Enterprise Solutions To Kick Off BTSE Broker API Hackathon In Dubai
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
CommentsNo comment