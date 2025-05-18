Azerbaijani Music Shines At Rome's International Museum Night 2025

MENAFN - AzerNews) As part of the International Museum Night (Notte dei Musei 2025) held in Rome, the capital of Italy, Azerbaijani music was presented.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag, that with the support of the Cultural Center operating under the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy, a program was held at the“Sala Santa Rita” hall in central Rome. The event began with Deputy Director of the Center, Gulnar Taghizadeh, introducing the musicians. Then, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Italy, Rashad Aslanov, delivered a speech, noting that the event was organized within the framework of “Museum Night 2025,” an initiative of the Rome Municipality. He emphasized the uniqueness of Azerbaijan's national musical heritage and expressed confidence that the concert program would delight the audience.

Titled“The Magical Night of Azerbaijani Tar,” the two-part program featured renowned musicians – Shahriyar Imanov (tar), Shukur Aliyev (percussion), and Ilgar Aliyev (keyboard) – who blended traditional and contemporary elements of Azerbaijani music and also performed pieces from world music. The concert drew significant interest from both locals and visitors of the capital.

It is worth noting that this is the third consecutive year that Azerbaijan has participated in the traditional“Museum Night.” In Rome, this event series has been held for the 15th time,