Papa Johns Qatar Launches Enhanced Mobile App With New Features For A Faster, Smarter Pizza Experience

Designed with the needs of Qatar's fast-paced and digitally connected community in mind, the new app introduces smart features that simplify the ordering process while offering exclusive deals and loyalty benefits.

Doha, Qatar: Papa Johns Qatar is proud to announce the launch of its newly upgraded mobile app, delivering a more personalized, seamless, and rewarding pizza ordering experience for customers across the country.

New Features of the Papa Johns Qatar App:

- Personalized Ordering: The app learns your favorite pizzas, sides, and customizations, offering smart suggestions for quicker reordering.

- Arabic and English Language Support: Enjoy a fully bilingual experience for greater ease and accessibility.

- Location-Based Services: Automatically find the nearest Papa Johns location and receive local offers.

- Real-Time Order Tracking: Track your order every step of the way-from preparation to delivery at your door.

- Enhanced Papa Rewards: Earn points on every order and redeem them for free pizzas and sides-exclusively available in the app.

"With this new app, Papa Johns Qatar is raising the bar for convenience, customization, and value," said Joseph Joseph, General Manager of Papa Johns Qatar.

"We're proud to bring our customers a smarter way to enjoy their favorite pizzas, all at their fingertips."

The new Papa Johns app is available for download now on iOS and Android devices.

To explore the new features or place your next order, visit or search for "Papa Johns Qatar" in your app store.