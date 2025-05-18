Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moscow Arranges Anticipated Security Conference

2025-05-18 08:16:28
(MENAFN) Representatives from over 150 countries are anticipated to gather for the 13th international security conference in Moscow later this month, according to an announcement from the Russian Security Council's press service.

This annual conference, which is set to take place from May 27-29 at the National Center "Russia," will focus on fostering global collaboration to safeguard critical technology and information infrastructure.

The press service further clarified that a central topic of the event will be the creation of a new, more just security framework that aligns with modern realities.

This new system will aim to ensure equal and indivisible security.

Tackling issues such as terrorism, technological sabotage, and online fraud will be key subjects of discussion throughout the event.

The Russian Security Council pointed out that national security advisors and intelligence agency leaders will specifically address challenges and risks within the information space during a roundtable discussion, which will also include other experts.

"This will allow for the discussion of the most pressing issues in the field of information security in an atmosphere of international cooperation," the press release emphasized.

