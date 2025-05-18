403
Kremlin claims Putin’s ceasefire bid is ‘test’ for Ukraine
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent ceasefire proposal is meant to evaluate whether Ukraine is genuinely interested in pursuing peace. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the 72-hour ceasefire, set from May 8 to May 10, is designed to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany and is rooted in humanitarian intentions. He emphasized that Russia is looking for clear, concrete actions from Kiev that demonstrate a desire to deescalate the conflict.
“This is a test of Ukraine’s readiness for peace,” Peskov said. “We expect not vague words, but real steps toward de-escalation during these holiday days.”
Ukraine has rejected the proposal, with President Vladimir Zelensky calling it a manipulation tactic by Russia to ensure a peaceful environment for the upcoming Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9. The event is expected to host several international leaders, including China’s Xi Jinping and Serbia’s Aleksandar Vucic.
Zelensky instead proposed a broader, 30-day ceasefire, a move that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested is an attempt to gain time for Ukrainian troops to reorganize.
Zelensky also voiced concerns about the security of foreign dignitaries attending the Moscow celebrations, implying that Kiev could not guarantee their safety. This prompted a strong reaction from Moscow, with Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemning Zelensky’s remarks as a “direct threat.”
As the ceasefire debate continues, U.S. President Donald Trump has been pursuing diplomatic efforts with both Moscow and Kiev, aiming to mediate a lasting peace between the two sides. His administration is encouraging both nations to engage in direct negotiations.
