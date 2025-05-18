403
Ukrainian MP praises proceeds from OnlyFans
(MENAFN) A prominent Ukrainian lawmaker has praised the contribution of OnlyFans models to the country's budget, specifically acknowledging their tax payments. Daniil Getmantsev, head of the parliament’s Finance, Tax, and Customs Policy Committee, expressed his gratitude for the taxes paid by adult content creators on the platform. He mentioned that he personally knows many of the models through social media and commended their contributions, noting that the total amount paid was significant.
Getmantsev's remarks came in response to a journalist's question about the tax debts of sex industry workers. According to Ukrainian broadcaster TCN, the total revenue from OnlyFans in Ukraine amounted to over 14 million hryvnias ($335,233), as reported by the head of the State Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko.
The MP also called for the decriminalization of sex industry content production, criticizing the current government for its hypocrisy on the issue. He argued that OnlyFans models should be classified as "self-employed persons" similar to artists.
Under current Ukrainian law, creators of adult content could face up to five years in prison for producing or distributing pornographic materials. However, in 2021, the Ukrainian parliament passed the "Google Tax Act," which regulates and taxes online adult content platforms.
Reports from January indicated that only 10% of the 4,400 OnlyFans models had complied with the State Tax Service's requests to submit tax declarations, totaling 326.1 million hryvnias ($7.76 million). This revealed a tax debt of $1.5 million, prompting Ukraine's Bureau of Economic Security to carry out raids against some of the models.
