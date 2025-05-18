FSB affirms terrorist assault thwarted in Southern Russia

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-18 07:19:06
(MENAFN) Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), in collaboration with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has successfully thwarted a planned terrorist attack in Dagestan. Authorities arrested a 27-year-old woman linked to a banned international terrorist group, who was allegedly plotting to detonate an improvised explosive device at a law enforcement administrative building in Khasavyurt, the second largest city in the republic.

During the arrest, officials seized materials intended for the construction of the bomb. Electronic messages found on the suspect’s devices indicated her detailed plans for the attack and her allegiance to the banned organization.

Last year, FSB Director Aleksandr Bortnikov warned of an increasing propaganda effort by international terrorist groups in Russia's North Caucasus, particularly targeting the spread of radical Islam through online channels and unofficial religious sites. He emphasized that combating the spread of extremist ideologies in the region should remain a top priority for authorities.

