Mexican Navy Ship Crashes into Brooklyn Bridge
(MENAFN) A tragic incident occurred when a Mexican Navy training ship, the Cuauhtémoc, collided with New York City's iconic Brooklyn Bridge, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and leaving 19 others injured.
The ship, carrying 277 people, lost power on Saturday while the captain was attempting to maneuver the vessel, causing it to drift toward the bridge's abutment on the Brooklyn side.
Footage from the scene shows the ship’s massive masts striking the bridge as it passed beneath it.
Some crew members, who had been positioned on the masts, fell as they broke off and crashed onto the deck, according to authorities.
Brooklyn local Nick Corso, who witnessed the incident, described the scene as chaotic, with people screaming and some sailors clinging to the masts as they fell.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed on social media that two individuals lost their lives, and two of the 19 people injured were in critical condition.
Despite the severity of the crash, the Brooklyn Bridge sustained no significant damage and was quickly reopened after an initial inspection.
Police officials noted that the crash was likely caused by "mechanical issues" and a power failure.
The New York Coast Guard reported that the Cuauhtémoc lost all three of its masts, though all personnel aboard the ship were accounted for, and no one had fallen into the water.
Witnesses at the scene described an atmosphere of panic.
Kelvin Flores, another observer, recounted how he witnessed the chaos from his workplace, with emergency vehicles trying to reach the scene but being hindered by heavy traffic.
He described seeing "a lot of commotion" and the sight of injured people being carried away on stretchers.
Mexico's Leader, Claudia Sheinbaum, expressed her sorrow over the tragedy, mourning the loss of the two crew members.
After the collision, the Cuauhtémoc was towed away from the bridge area.
