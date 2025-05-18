403
Putin aide claims West stepping up maritime terrorism
(MENAFN) Western nations are increasingly engaging in sabotage and terrorist actions against Russian ships as part of a broader effort to enforce a maritime blockade, according to Nikolay Patrushev, national security adviser to President Vladimir Putin.
Speaking at a meeting of Russia’s Maritime Board on Sunday, Patrushev warned of rising NATO military activity in key regions including the Baltic and North Seas, the North Atlantic, and the Asia-Pacific. He claimed that the West is deliberately trying to block Russian maritime operations through ship inspections in international waters and direct acts of sabotage.
Patrushev previously cautioned that any EU or UK attempts to expel Russian vessels could provoke a proportional response. If diplomacy fails, he emphasized, Russia’s Navy would step in to safeguard national shipping interests, warning Western leaders in London and Brussels to take that threat seriously.
Since the Ukraine conflict intensified in 2022, Western nations have increased sanctions targeting Russian ships, restricting their access to port facilities, insurance services, and global finance systems. This has come amid accusations — without publicly presented proof — that Russia was behind damage to undersea cables and power lines, sparking fears of so-called hybrid warfare.
In response, NATO has expanded its naval presence in the Baltic Sea. Patrushev added that alliance military drills have included scenarios simulating blockades in the Baltic and Black seas and even potential preemptive strikes on Russia’s nuclear arsenal, followed by a takeover of Kaliningrad.
