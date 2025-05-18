Bfab: Qatar's Online Marketplace For Fashion, Sports, Home And Lifestyle

While the summer sun bestows its heat on residents in Qatar, bFab (Be Fabulous) is fulfilling the desire to be comfortable and style in their everyday lives. The trendy new online shopping hub presented by BTC Fashion caters to the vast and varied demands of the fashionable community in Qatar.

A carefully selected array of famous brands

bFab brings together a collection of esteemed brands, each offering unique products to enhance your lifestyle:

Matalan: Matalan is all about affordable fashion and homeware that families can rely upon. The brand offers quality products that strike the perfect balance between style and utility. You can find Matalan stores at three convenient locations across Qatar: Gulf Mall, Place Vendôme, and Mall of Qatar.

Balabala: Balabala carries children's clothes for a young generation, keeping the latest fashion trends in mind without compromising on comfort or usability. Balabala stores at Place Vendôme, Landmark Mall, Villaggio Mall, Mall of Qatar, and Doha Festival City.

Superdry: Featuring a unique combination of vintage Americana with Japanese-inspired graphics, Superdry operates four retail stores in Qatar, offering youths stylish, chic casual wear. Superdry stores at Place Vendôme, Landmark Mall, Villaggio Mall, and Lagoona Mall.

Miniso: Miniso offers a variety of lifestyle products, home essentials, and tech accessories of minimalist design at highly affordable prices can shop Miniso at Place Vendôme, Landmark Mall, Ezdan Mall Al Wakra, and Abu Sidra Mall, with two new stores opening soon at Villaggio Mall and Mall of Qatar.

Summer 2025 fashion trends to look out for

This season, fashion goers gravitate towards styles that are comfort-first but elegant. The trends feature:

Breezy linen pants

Linen pants provide versatility to a summer wardrobe, being lightweight and breathable and can serve casual and formal occasion needs.

Relaxed co-ord sets

Matching sets in breathable fabrics like cotton or modal offer effortless polish with minimal effort perfect for everything from brunch to beach strolls.

Flowy midi and maxi dresses

Easy to move in and flattering on all body types, these dresses in soft fabrics or vibrant prints bring grace and movement to warm-weather styling. Ideal for both casual strolls and garden parties, they offer comfort without compromising on elegance.

Soft utility jumpsuits

A go-to for laid-back summer days, utility-inspired jumpsuits offer structure with ease, often featuring cinched waists and practical pockets.

Oversized linen shirts

Worn buttoned or open over tanks, oversized shirts in breathable fabrics work as both coverups and smart casual staples.

bFab rewards: Making shopping fun

To further build on the satisfaction of shopping with bFab, the Rewards Program has been introduced, earning points with each purchase. Points can be later exchanged for discounts, exclusive offers, and presents, making the experience of shopping a little more rewarding.

From another perspective, bFab paints a picture of BTC Fashion's dedication to a shopping offering that is truly seamless and comprehensive. By bringing together a multitude of brands weighted with the latest fashion trends, bfab stands to ensure that the summer season is greeted equally with confidence and style by all residents in Qatar.

bFab unveils trending character shop collection across Qatar

bFab, the leading online fashion and lifestyle destination in Qatar, proudly announces the launch of its Character Shop Collection, available both online and in brick-and-mortar stores. This trending collection clusters the most popular characters into apparel, accessories, and lifestyle products-charming for kids, teens, and the young at heart.

Available in Miniso, Balabala, and Matalan, stores across Qatar, and online via , Character Shop serves as your ultimate licensed merchandiser, stylishly nostalgic.

Highlights of the character shop collection:

Beloved Characters & Exclusive Designs: From timeless icons to modern favorites, the collection includes a wide range of character-themed clothing, bags, toys, and home accessories.

Now in Stores & Online: Browse and buy at Miniso, Balabala, Matalan, or shop online with ease at bfab

Fast Delivery: Enjoy delivery within 24 hours on eligible orders across Qatar.

Flexible Shopping Options: Free shipping on qualifying orders, plus Click & Collect at participating retail locations.

Secure Payment: Safe and convenient checkout with Apple Pay, credit, or debit cards.

“The Character Shop was created with fans in mind - bringing everyday essentials infused with fun and personality,” said Hasit Kakkad, General Manager at bFab.

“We're proud to partner with trusted brands and make this exciting collection easily accessible both in-store and online.”

Explore the Character Shop today and bring your favorite characters home in style: .