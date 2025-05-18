403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Severe Tornadoes Claim at Least 21 Lives in Missouri, Kentucky
(MENAFN) Severe tornadoes have devastated parts of Missouri and Kentucky, resulting in at least 21 fatalities and extensive destruction. The powerful storms prompted emergency declarations and caused widespread power outages affecting hundreds of thousands of people across the central US.
Kentucky's Governor Andy Beshear confirmed on Saturday that the death toll in his state had reached 14. He cautioned that this number could increase as rescue efforts continue. "This is another tough morning for Kentucky after a night of deadly weather," Beshear stated on X, noting that the state was actively engaged in rescue operations with over 100,000 individuals without electricity. He had previously declared a state of emergency and announced plans to visit London, Kentucky, to evaluate the damage. Five counties within the state have also issued emergency declarations. The National Weather Service characterized one tornado that struck shortly after midnight on Friday as "extremely dangerous."
In Missouri, reports noted that the storms claimed the lives of seven people, including five in the St. Louis area and two in southeastern Scott County.
The reports, citing data from PowerOutage.us, indicated that more than 700,000 homes and businesses across 12 states experienced power loss, with Missouri and Kentucky being among the most severely impacted. Tornado sightings were also reported in Illinois and Indiana as the severe weather system moved through the region.
Kentucky's Governor Andy Beshear confirmed on Saturday that the death toll in his state had reached 14. He cautioned that this number could increase as rescue efforts continue. "This is another tough morning for Kentucky after a night of deadly weather," Beshear stated on X, noting that the state was actively engaged in rescue operations with over 100,000 individuals without electricity. He had previously declared a state of emergency and announced plans to visit London, Kentucky, to evaluate the damage. Five counties within the state have also issued emergency declarations. The National Weather Service characterized one tornado that struck shortly after midnight on Friday as "extremely dangerous."
In Missouri, reports noted that the storms claimed the lives of seven people, including five in the St. Louis area and two in southeastern Scott County.
The reports, citing data from PowerOutage.us, indicated that more than 700,000 homes and businesses across 12 states experienced power loss, with Missouri and Kentucky being among the most severely impacted. Tornado sightings were also reported in Illinois and Indiana as the severe weather system moved through the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment