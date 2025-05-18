Foreign Ministry Holds High-Level Meeting With Unicef

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with the Unicef Office in Qatar, held a high-level meeting under the title Strategic Moment of Reflection, with the aim of developing the first Qatari programme of cooperation between the State of Qatar and Unicef for the period from 2026 to 2030.

The meeting discussed joint priorities that support the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy, and also addressed vital areas including education, employment, youth civic participation in climate action, and the promotion and protection of children's rights.

The meeting stressed the importance of strengthening national legislation, building institutional capacities, achieving inter-ministerial cooperation, and adopting evidence-based and data-driven policies.

Assistant Director of the Department of International Organisations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Al Hammadi, said in a speech during the meeting that the partnership with Unicef has evolved significantly, from participating in the Gulf Regional Office program to formulating a cooperation program dedicated to the State of Qatar, adding that this transition represents a new stage that focuses more on the strategic model and the national model of cooperation, and opens the way to deepen cooperation, provide specialized technical support, and enhance compatibility with the national planning frameworks.